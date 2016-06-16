Edition:
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa, Yemen, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A Muslim woman prays inside Jamia Masjid during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

England and Wales Euro fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
GREENSBORO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Worshippers pray during a memorial service at the First Baptist Church Of Orlando for victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People march to support Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labour laws, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SYANGJA, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Durga Kami, 68, and his classmates pose for a group picture in their classroom at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School in Syangja, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Luc Gnago
Location
GUIGLO, Cote d'Ivoire
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Zongo Meda, a 21-year-old cocoa farmer, shows his wounded back after being beaten by someone he said was an agent of SODEFOR, the state's forest management agency, in Guiglo, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates with fans after their Euro match versus Austria in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio PerezLivepic

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Four-year-old Izzy Rogers sits down amid people holding balloons on New York's Brooklyn Bridge as they line up to form a "human rainbow" during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and television presenter Oprah Winfrey participate in the White House's "United State of Women" summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A gay couple kisses as they attend a vigil in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
PORT ST LUCIE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Seddique Mateen, the father of Omar Mateen, who attacked a gay night club in Orlando before being shot dead by police, grabs a photographer's lens at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
San Salvador, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A Salvadoran army soldier sits inside a military vehicle during an official ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas.

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Guadalupe Pardo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Local resident Jean Dasilva mourns for his deceased friend Javier Jorge-Reyes at a makeshift memorial in Downtown for victims of the gay night club shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

