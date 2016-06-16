Editor's choice
Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius walks across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa, Yemen, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Muslim woman prays inside Jamia Masjid during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
England and Wales Euro fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Worshippers pray during a memorial service at the First Baptist Church Of Orlando for victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People march to support Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labour laws, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Durga Kami, 68, and his classmates pose for a group picture in their classroom at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School in Syangja, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Zongo Meda, a 21-year-old cocoa farmer, shows his wounded back after being beaten by someone he said was an agent of SODEFOR, the state's forest management agency, in Guiglo, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates with fans after their Euro match versus Austria in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio PerezLivepic
Four-year-old Izzy Rogers sits down amid people holding balloons on New York's Brooklyn Bridge as they line up to form a "human rainbow" during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and television presenter Oprah Winfrey participate in the White House's "United State of Women" summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A gay couple kisses as they attend a vigil in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Seddique Mateen, the father of Omar Mateen, who attacked a gay night club in Orlando before being shot dead by police, grabs a photographer's lens at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Salvadoran army soldier sits inside a military vehicle during an official ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas.
Musician and campaigner Bob Geldof joins a counter demonstration as a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails up the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Local resident Jean Dasilva mourns for his deceased friend Javier Jorge-Reyes at a makeshift memorial in Downtown for victims of the gay night club shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif