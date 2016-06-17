Edition:
Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
KISSIMMIEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
AMERIYAT FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

President Barack Obama boards Air Force One to travel to Orlando to meet with families of the Orlando shooting victims, at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama boards Air Force One to travel to Orlando to meet with families of the Orlando shooting victims, at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds, June 16, 2016. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
OSTEND, Belgium
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a newborn baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a newborn baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Photographer
Handout .
Location
SANTA BARBARA, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Flames are shown from the so-called Sherpa Fire in the Refugio Canyon area of Santa Barbara, California, June 15, 2016. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

Flames are shown from the so-called Sherpa Fire in the Refugio Canyon area of Santa Barbara, California, June 15, 2016. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

FBI officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

FBI officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay night club, the site of a mass shooting days earlier, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of World Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A mother and child look over the The Grand Floridian resort and Seven Seas Lagoon as they take the monorail around the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A mother and child look over the The Grand Floridian resort and Seven Seas Lagoon as they take the monorail around the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
La Teste de Buch, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People walk along the Dune du Pilat ( Dune of Pilat), the tallest sand dune in Europe, in La Teste de Buch, near Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Pittsburgh, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Fans look on from a parking garage as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) carries the cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration in downtown Pittsburgh. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fans look on from a parking garage as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) carries the cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration in downtown Pittsburgh. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Young Houthi militants sit on the side of a road as they secure a street near the United Nations offices where children were demonstrating against the removal of the Saudi-led coalition from the United Nations annual child rights blacklist in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Photographer
Toby Melville
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (L) and Prince Edward (R) at the Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby MelvilleLivepic

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (L) and Prince Edward (R) at the Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby MelvilleLivepic
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A civil defense member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A civil defense member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-controlled city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Yannis Behrakis
Location
Athens, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An anti-government demonstrator waves a Greek flag outside the parliament during a protest in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An anti-government demonstrator waves a Greek flag outside the parliament during a protest in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Iraqi soldiers sit inside a tent south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi soldiers sit inside a tent south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Mourners embrace outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners embrace outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Rescue boats, tents and police vehicles are seen along the shoreline at the Grand Floridian after a two-year-old boy was dragged by an alligator into the lagoon at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Rescue boats, tents and police vehicles are seen along the shoreline at the Grand Floridian after a two-year-old boy was dragged by an alligator into the lagoon at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
LENS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Soccer fan Laura Woods from England fixes her makeup near riot police near the Lens stadium before the England v Wales game. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Soccer fan Laura Woods from England fixes her makeup near riot police near the Lens stadium before the England v Wales game. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Tiffany Findley (L) and Adriana Kelley kiss outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in a counter protest against the Westboro Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tiffany Findley (L) and Adriana Kelley kiss outside the wake for Pulse shooting victim Javier Jorge Reyes in a counter protest against the Westboro Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Part of a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union sails past Parliament on the river Thames in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Photographer
David Gray
Location
ALICE SPRINGS, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
PROBOLINGGO, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A man touches a dead whale after it got stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

A man touches a dead whale after it got stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS
Photographer
Christopher Aluka Berry
Location
Atlanta, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Protesters are escorted out of the building as Donald Trump addresses an audience at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Protesters are escorted out of the building as Donald Trump addresses an audience at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MAKHMOUR, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A displaced woman carries her sleeping child at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A displaced woman carries her sleeping child at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort during a three-day Grand Opening event in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort during a three-day Grand Opening event in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
