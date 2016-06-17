Edition:
Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
1 / 23
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BIRSTAL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble
2 / 23
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
AMERIYAT FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
3 / 23
Photographer
Handout .
Location
SANTA BARBARA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

A fire crew takes shelter behind an engine as the Sherpa Fire advances at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Ron Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A fire crew takes shelter behind an engine as the Sherpa Fire advances at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Ron Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department/Handout via Reuters
4 / 23
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
KISSIMMIEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5 / 23
Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
PROBOLINGGO, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A child hugs a fin of a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A child hugs a fin of a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS
6 / 23
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
SANTA BARBARA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

A Hotshots member from the U.S. Forest Department sets a back fire while battling the the so-called "Sherpa Fire", which has grown to over 1100 acres overnight, in the hills near Goleta, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A Hotshots member from the U.S. Forest Department sets a back fire while battling the the so-called "Sherpa Fire", which has grown to over 1100 acres overnight, in the hills near Goleta, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7 / 23
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
8 / 23
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
9 / 23
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

President Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Orlando from Joint Base Andrews, in Washington. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were meeting with families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
President Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Orlando from Joint Base Andrews, in Washington. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were meeting with families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10 / 23
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Pottsville, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
11 / 23
Photographer
Brandon Wade
Location
DALLAS, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Men carry their guns outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Men carry their guns outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
12 / 23
Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
Cojutepeque, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Members of the Barrio 18 Gang wait on a bus as 1282 inmates are transferred from the cojutepeque jail in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Members of the Barrio 18 Gang wait on a bus as 1282 inmates are transferred from the cojutepeque jail in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
13 / 23
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
14 / 23
Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
OSTEND, Belgium
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
15 / 23
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
16 / 23
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Lisbon, Portugal
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Dockers hold up flares during a protest against what they say is a lack of job stability in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Dockers hold up flares during a protest against what they say is a lack of job stability in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
17 / 23
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
18 / 23
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Donald Trump departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Donald Trump departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
19 / 23
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
20 / 23
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Youths cover their faces at a police station during the "Rid the Streets of Drinkers and Youth" operation in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Youths cover their faces at a police station during the "Rid the Streets of Drinkers and Youth" operation in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
21 / 23
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

A girl arrives to an improvised classroom above a state-run supermarket, which is part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A girl arrives to an improvised classroom above a state-run supermarket, which is part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
22 / 23
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
