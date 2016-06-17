Editor's choice
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A fire crew takes shelter behind an engine as the Sherpa Fire advances at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Ron Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department/Handout via Reuters
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child hugs a fin of a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS
A Hotshots member from the U.S. Forest Department sets a back fire while battling the the so-called "Sherpa Fire", which has grown to over 1100 acres overnight, in the hills near Goleta, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
President Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Orlando from Joint Base Andrews, in Washington. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were meeting with families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Men carry their guns outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Members of the Barrio 18 Gang wait on a bus as 1282 inmates are transferred from the cojutepeque jail in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Dockers hold up flares during a protest against what they say is a lack of job stability in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Donald Trump departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Youths cover their faces at a police station during the "Rid the Streets of Drinkers and Youth" operation in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl arrives to an improvised classroom above a state-run supermarket, which is part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall