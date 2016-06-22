Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 22, 2016 | 3:55am BST

A military personnel is seen next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Brazil's synchronised swimmers Maria Eduarda Miccuci (R) and Luisa Borges perform during a photo session at the Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Germany scores a goal by Mario Gomez (R) against Northern Ireland at the Euro championship in Parc des Princes, France, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A woman and child look though a hole cut in material wrapping a chain link fence erected outside Pulse nightclub following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A worker at Cardinal Casket Co. trims a piece of embroidery for a casket before the funeral of Pulse night club shooting victim Eddie Justice in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Poland fans celebrate a goal against Ukraine in the Euro fan zone in Paris, France, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Brazilian physiotherapist Igor Simoes Andrade poses for picture next to jaguar Juma as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Manaus, Brazil, June 20, 2016. The jaguar featured at an Olympic torch ceremony was shot dead by a soldier shortly after the event in the Brazilian Amazon city of Manaus as the animal escaped from its handlers, an army statement said. REUTERS/Marcio Melo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People search the garbage at a street in Caracas, Venezuela, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Chelsea Clinton holds her newborn son Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky with her husband Marc Mezvinsky, as Hillary and Bill Clinton pose together as they exit Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A female England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as she rides on the shoulders of her mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's Euro match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Love, JR Smith and Tristan Thompson arrive home to a welcome party in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about the plight of refugees as actress Angelina Jolie listens on World Refugee Day at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Riot policemen guard an entrance to Murillo square during a protest calling by Bolivian Union Workers (COB) against what they said was a government policy which caused the loss of jobs in the textile industry, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Candidates for citizenship in the United States listen to the Star Spangled Banner during a naturalization ceremony in New York's Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Palm Springs resident Benito Almojuela takes a selfie near a thermometer sign which reads 125 degrees in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Slovakia's Peter Pekarik lies injured and receives medical treatment as a laser is directed towards him during their match against England. REUTERS/Jason CairnduffLivepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Obsolete electrical switches are shown on the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kim Jong Suk silk mill in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A cat with a �stegosaurus spine� design cut into its fur is seen next to a dog at a pet shop, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Houthi fighters carry their weapons as they attend a tribal gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Smoke from two fires burning in the Angeles National Forest rises with the downtown skyline in the foreground in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan ALcorn

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
People swim in the Pacific Ocean during a record-setting heat wave across the U.S. Southwest, on the summer solstice in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A woman walks near a 'Vote Remain' campaign electronic billboard in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A riot police officer walks past a burned truck carrying chickens after clashes with protesters from the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers� union during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform, in the town of Nochixtlan, northwest of the state capital, Oaxaca City, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
The South Bohemian Philharmonic Quartet performs inside a cooling tower at Temelin nuclear power plant near the town of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Jessica Kumala Wongso, an Indonesian woman accused of murdering her college friend by poisoning her coffee, attends her trial at the Central Jakarta Court, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Twin giant panda cubs are seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. According to local media, a giant panda named Ya Li gave birth to the twins on June 20, 2016, which are the first giant panda twins of 2016 anywhere in the world. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Rain drops land on a framed photograph of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Palestinian Munir Shindi, 36, drives a replica of a 1927 Mercedes Gazelle that he built from scratch, on a street in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
