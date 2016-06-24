Edition:
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union, as his wife Samantha watches outside Number 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Russell Boyce
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A trader from BGC Partners, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A sign displaying the level of bushfire danger is covered in snow after snow fell in the town of Mount Victoria, located in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A boy drinks water from a pipe, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 . REUTERS/KCNA

Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

U.S. House Democrats walk out on the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas.

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
POOL New
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after heading the result from Orkney in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
YANCHENG, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Debris of damaged houses is seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
VIERNHEIM, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
GLASTONBURY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Revellers lie in hammocks during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

People visit a shopping mall in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A woman and her son celebrate the signing of a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
SAMUT SAKHON, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Migrant workers supporting Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi wave to her during a meeting at the coastal fishery centre of Samut Sakhon, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A demonstrator is detained during a "March by the Education" called by the Chilean student federations requesting free and quality public education, in Santiago Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
GLASGOW, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, shouts while she lies on the ground next to supporters, during a gathering outside the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) looks as Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, after signing a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A member of the Iraqi counter terrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Bernie Sanders greets "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert during a taping of the show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A cat walks past Muslim women offering afternoon prayers at a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

