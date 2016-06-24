Editor's Choice
Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks after Britain voted to leave the European Union, as his wife Samantha watches outside Number 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), makes a statement after Britain voted to leave on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A trader from BGC Partners, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf waits for European stock markets to open early after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A sign displaying the level of bushfire danger is covered in snow after snow fell in the town of Mount Victoria, located in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy drinks water from a pipe, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 . REUTERS/KCNA
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
U.S. House Democrats walk out on the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas.
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Supporters of the Stronger In Campaign react after heading the result from Orkney in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Debris of damaged houses is seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers lie in hammocks during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People visit a shopping mall in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman and her son celebrate the signing of a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Migrant workers supporting Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi wave to her during a meeting at the coastal fishery centre of Samut Sakhon, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator is detained during a "March by the Education" called by the Chilean student federations requesting free and quality public education, in Santiago Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, shouts while she lies on the ground next to supporters, during a gathering outside the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) looks as Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, after signing a historic ceasefire deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A member of the Iraqi counter terrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Bernie Sanders greets "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert during a taping of the show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A cat walks past Muslim women offering afternoon prayers at a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail