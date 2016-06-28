Edition:
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Reuters Staff
England's Wayne Rooney looks dejected at the end of the game against Iceland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Livepic

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Demonstrators celebrate at the U.S. Supreme Court after the court struck down a Texas law imposing strict regulations on abortion doctors and facilities that its critics contended were specifically designed to shut down clinics in Washington June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
London, United Kingdom
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, leaves his home in London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
A member of the guard of honor is attended by colleagues after fainting prior to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto's inspection at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Canada June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
GLASTONBURY, United Kingdom
Revellers react after falling in the mud at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
JIANGSU, CHINA
A rescue worker works on a damaged high-voltage tower after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
PARIS, France
Soccer fans gather to watch the Hungary v Belgium EURO 2016 Round of 16 soccer match at the fan zone near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Plainclothes police officers detain LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Photographer
Juan Medina
Location
MADRID, Spain
A man dressed as a sperm prepares his ballot at a polling station before voting in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
ULAN BATOR, Mongolia
Revellers play skiping at the Play Time 2016 music festival on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
ISEO, ITALY
People walk on the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Participants carry photos of victims killed in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting during the annual NYC Pride parade in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
KERNVILLE, UNITED STATES
Terralyn Lehman recalls fleeing the Erskine Fire as she sits outside an evacuation center at Kernville Elementary School in Kernville, California. Lehman, whose South Lake home burned Thursday, said the sound of an exploding propane tank woke her and her mom as the flames reached their back fence. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honour guard stand behind a string to ensure that they are in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
LENS, France
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma scores against Croatia during their Euro match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal conducts a master class for young people in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Hillary Clinton waves while taking part in the New York City Gay Pride parade with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio in Manhattan. Standing on the right is civil rights activist Al Sharpton and New York City's First Lady Chirlane McCray. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
THAME, United Kingdom
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson leaves his home in Oxfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
People pose for a photo during an annual Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
David Gray
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
A member of the crowd dressed as Queen Elizabeth II places a sign over his eyes before the start of a rugby game between Australia and England in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
A Somali government soldier holds his position during gunfire after a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Handout .
Location
CLENDENIN, United States
The West Virginia State Highway 4 along the Elk River shows extensive damage after floods in Clendenin, West Virginia. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
WELDON, UNITED STATES
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

