Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 29
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 29
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

(L-R) Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
(L-R) Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 29
Photographer
David Gray
Location
BOURKE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 29
Photographer
Paul Hackett
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London, Britain June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London, Britain June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 29
Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
MAKHMOUR, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Displaced children, who fled from the Islamic State violence, are seen inside a tent at a refugee camp in the Makhmour area near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 29
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Officials walk inside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Officials walk inside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 29
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister Cameron addresses a news conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Cameron addresses a news conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 29
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
MONESSEN, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger
Close
9 / 29
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
DUCHANG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 29
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, in Trafalgar Square, central London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, in Trafalgar Square, central London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 29
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
GATINEAU, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 29
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
Close
13 / 29
Photographer
Osservatore Romano
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Former pope Benedict is greeted by Pope Francis during a ceremony to mark his 65th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Former pope Benedict is greeted by Pope Francis during a ceremony to mark his 65th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 29
Photographer
Handout .
Location
PROMONTORY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

The SLS Five-Segment Solid Rocket Motor, that will launch NASA�s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft to deep space, undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
The SLS Five-Segment Solid Rocket Motor, that will launch NASA�s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft to deep space, undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 29
Photographer
Hassan Abdallah
Location
BEKAA, LEBANON
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Women pose with guns in front of journalists in the Christian village of Qaa, where suicide bomb attacks took place on Monday, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Women pose with guns in front of journalists in the Christian village of Qaa, where suicide bomb attacks took place on Monday, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
16 / 29
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters
Close
17 / 29
Photographer
Yiannis Kourtoglou
Location
LARNACA, Cyprus
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

A boy runs on a beach while an airplane prepares to land at Larnaca International Airport, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A boy runs on a beach while an airplane prepares to land at Larnaca International Airport, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
18 / 29
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A Palestinian man stands in front of suitcases as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for five days, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A Palestinian man stands in front of suitcases as he waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for five days, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
19 / 29
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
BEIT SAHOUR, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Palestinian swimmer Mary Al-Atrash, 22, who will represent Palestine at the 2016 Rio Olympics, trains in a swimming pool in Beit Sahour, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Palestinian swimmer Mary Al-Atrash, 22, who will represent Palestine at the 2016 Rio Olympics, trains in a swimming pool in Beit Sahour, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 29
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

An Ikea MALM dresser is placed by the road, following the recall of almost 36 million chests and dressers in the United States and Canada, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
An Ikea MALM dresser is placed by the road, following the recall of almost 36 million chests and dressers in the United States and Canada, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 29
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. An Israeli police spokesman said on Tuesday that the compound would be closed to visitors, including Jewish visitors, for three days in response to clashes, in which masked...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. An Israeli police spokesman said on Tuesday that the compound would be closed to visitors, including Jewish visitors, for three days in response to clashes, in which masked Palestinians threw stones at Israeli policemen and some 16 suspects were detained by the police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 29
Photographer
Eric Vidal
Location
BRUSSELS, Belgium
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
23 / 29
Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
DENVER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Hillary Clinton crosses her fingers as she talks with a worker at Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Hillary Clinton crosses her fingers as she talks with a worker at Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
24 / 29
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Bodies are seen outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Bodies are seen outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency
Close
25 / 29
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Serena Williams in action against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Serena Williams in action against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
26 / 29
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

An injured woman covers her face as she is carried by paramedics into ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
An injured woman covers her face as she is carried by paramedics into ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
27 / 29
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEWARK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

A worker rides a lift past racks of vertical farming beds lit with light emitting diode (or "LED") lamps and using a patented growing algorithm of controlled light, nutrients and temperatures to grow a variety of baby greens at an AeroFarms Inc. indoor vertical farming facility in a former indoor paintball arena in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A worker rides a lift past racks of vertical farming beds lit with light emitting diode (or "LED") lamps and using a patented growing algorithm of controlled light, nutrients and temperatures to grow a variety of baby greens at an AeroFarms Inc. indoor vertical farming facility in a former indoor paintball arena in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
28 / 29
Photographer
Sergio Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Nelson Carneiro, craftsman from the Casa da Moeda do Brasil (Brazilian Mint) works on the Rio 2016 Olympic medal mold in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Nelson Carneiro, craftsman from the Casa da Moeda do Brasil (Brazilian Mint) works on the Rio 2016 Olympic medal mold in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
29 / 29

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »