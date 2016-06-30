Edition:
Photographer
Hassan Abdallah
Location
QAA, LEBANON
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

The daughter of Joseph Laous, who died after a suicide bomb attack in his village, mourns on his coffin during his funeral in Qaa, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
The daughter of Joseph Laous, who died after a suicide bomb attack in his village, mourns on his coffin during his funeral in Qaa, Lebanon. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Photographer
Handout .
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Jesse Olivieri is seen on CCTV security video being shot by the Secret Service after carrying a gun outside the White House in May 2016. Jesse Olivieri survived, but faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon. U.S. District Attorney's Office, D.C./Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands while posing for the family photo at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the Fourth Session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of North Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Afghan security forces inspect the damage on one of the buses hit by suicide bombers at the site of an attack on the western outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Omaha, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Michael Phelps holds up five fingers during the finals for the men's 200 meter butterfly in the U.S. Olympic swimming team trialsin Omaha, Nebraska. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

People enjoy the sunset at the seafront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Paul Hackett
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Jean Paul Gaultier arrives for the world premiere of ''Absolutely Fabulous'' at Leicester Square in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Photographer
Mukesh Gupta
Location
JAMMU, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BANGOR, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Bangor, Maine. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
David Gray
Location
BOURKE, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

A dead kangaroo is seen on the ground as Australian Electoral Commission officials Kelly-Anne Mackay and Heather McInerney drive their car to assemble a remote voting station outside the western New South Wales outback town of Enngonia, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
SOUTH LAKE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

An American flag flies above wreckage at a residence leveled by the Erskine Fire in South Lake, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Local businessman Claude F. Gallello passes through the newly opened Liberty Park above Liberty Street on the World Trade Center site in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Sergio Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A woman looks at a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Photographer
Fayaz Aziz
Location
PESHAWAR, Pakistan
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Afghan women, clad in burqas, stand outside a shop at a market in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Photographer
Guillermo Granja
Location
COTACACHI, ECUADOR
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Ecuadorian indians dance as they commemorate the San Juan festival, also known as Inti Raymi, around the community of Cotacachi. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Photographer
Oswaldo Rivas
Location
MANAGUA, NICARAGUA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A gay couple kisses during a gay pride parade in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

An Afghan boy jumps for a swim at Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

An aspiring model poses as she waits for her turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

A friend of Gulsen Bahadir, a victim of Tuesday's attack on Ataturk airport, mourns at her flag-draped coffin during her funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
QINGDAO, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Workers unload algae at a factory near a beach in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
TORREJON DE ARDOZ, SPAIN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tries to keep her hair from her face upon arriving at the Torrejon airbase outside Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
XIAOLANGDI, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

Water gushes from a section of Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, Henan province, China. REUTERS/China Daily

