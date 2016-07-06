Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

A demonstrator kicks a riot police vehicle during an unauthorized march called by the Chilean student federations to protest against government's education reform, in Santiago, Chile July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A demonstrator kicks a riot police vehicle during an unauthorized march called by the Chilean student federations to protest against government's education reform, in Santiago, Chile July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 35
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
CHARLOTTE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 35
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LIU'AN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

An employee touches pigs which cannot be moved away from a flooded farm, due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for a safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
An employee touches pigs which cannot be moved away from a flooded farm, due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for a safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 35
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
NABATIEH, LEBANON
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Son of Omar al-Obeid, a Lebanon's Hezbollah member who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, lies on his coffin during his funeral in Doueir village, near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Son of Omar al-Obeid, a Lebanon's Hezbollah member who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, lies on his coffin during his funeral in Doueir village, near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
4 / 35
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Female soldiers with their faces painted march during a military parade to celebrate the 205th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Female soldiers with their faces painted march during a military parade to celebrate the 205th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
5 / 35
Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
ULAN BATOR, Mongolia
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Mongolia's Olympic wrestler Battsetseg Soronzonbold (front) fights with her training partner during a daily training session at the Mongolia Women�s National Wrestling Team training centre in Bayanzurkh district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Mongolia's Olympic wrestler Battsetseg Soronzonbold (front) fights with her training partner during a daily training session at the Mongolia Women�s National Wrestling Team training centre in Bayanzurkh district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 35
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 35
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

Germany's Angelique Kerber is seen in action against Romania's Simona Halep at Wimbledon, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Germany's Angelique Kerber is seen in action against Romania's Simona Halep at Wimbledon, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 35
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 35
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LIU'AN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

An employee wipes away tears as he walks through a flooded farm, where pigs cannot be moved away from due to an environmental protrection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
An employee wipes away tears as he walks through a flooded farm, where pigs cannot be moved away from due to an environmental protrection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 35
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
REYKJAVIK, Iceland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix
Close
11 / 35
Photographer
Surapan Boonthamon
Location
PATTANI, Thailand
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Thai EOD personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack where police officers were injured, at Nong Chik district in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Thai EOD personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack where police officers were injured, at Nong Chik district in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Close
12 / 35
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
DHAKA, BANGLADESH
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A relative cries after attending the funeral prayer of the victims who were killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A relative cries after attending the funeral prayer of the victims who were killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 35
Photographer
Paul Childs
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A spectator during Russia's Ekaterina Makarova against Russia's Elena Vesnina at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A spectator during Russia's Ekaterina Makarova against Russia's Elena Vesnina at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
14 / 35
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
BEIJING, BEIJING
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 35
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, speaks at a news conference in central London. Farage said he will step down as leader of UKIP. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, speaks at a news conference in central London. Farage said he will step down as leader of UKIP. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 35
Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Riot police detain residents of Epworth suburb after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Riot police detain residents of Epworth suburb after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
17 / 35
Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
MALAGA, SPAIN
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A street performer dressed up as a waiter performs for at Marques de Larios street in downtown Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A street performer dressed up as a waiter performs for at Marques de Larios street in downtown Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 35
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Winning entrant Joey Chestnut competes in the Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Winning entrant Joey Chestnut competes in the Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 35
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
20 / 35
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

A child reacts as he watches fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A child reacts as he watches fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 35
Photographer
Chris Tilley
Location
INVERNESS, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

With loaded firearms in hand and flags all around people gather for a Five-mile Open Carry March for Freedom organized by Florida Gun Supply in Inverness, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Tilley

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
With loaded firearms in hand and flags all around people gather for a Five-mile Open Carry March for Freedom organized by Florida Gun Supply in Inverness, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Tilley
Close
22 / 35
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
CAIMITO, CUBA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Retired Adolfo Lopez, 66, talks to neighbours (not pictured), as he checks the remains of his house after the passage of waterspouts at the beach town of Playa Caimito in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Retired Adolfo Lopez, 66, talks to neighbours (not pictured), as he checks the remains of his house after the passage of waterspouts at the beach town of Playa Caimito in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
23 / 35
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
STURBRIDGE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Hala Alhallaq of Iraq takes the Oath of Citizenship as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Hala Alhallaq of Iraq takes the Oath of Citizenship as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 35
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SOLANA BEACH, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Children sit on top of a car to watch 4th of July fireworks above the San Diego County Fair as Independence Day is celebrated in Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Children sit on top of a car to watch 4th of July fireworks above the San Diego County Fair as Independence Day is celebrated in Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 35
Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

President Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
President Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
26 / 35
Photographer
Iqro Rinaldi
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A Muslim man uses a traditional tool to look at the position of the moon near the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A Muslim man uses a traditional tool to look at the position of the moon near the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
Close
27 / 35
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
XAPURI, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Raimundo Mendes de Barros, 71, who has worked as a rubber extractor for 57 years, prepares to cut a Seringueira rubber tree in Chico Mendes Extraction Reserve in Xapuri, Acre state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Raimundo Mendes de Barros, 71, who has worked as a rubber extractor for 57 years, prepares to cut a Seringueira rubber tree in Chico Mendes Extraction Reserve in Xapuri, Acre state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
28 / 35
Photographer
Jorge Adorno
Location
BOQUERON, PARAGUAY
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
29 / 35
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
30 / 35
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
ZHANGJIAKOU, China
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Tourists walk through a lantern installation in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Tourists walk through a lantern installation in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 35
Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A boy stands under an overflowing dam along the Powai lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A boy stands under an overflowing dam along the Powai lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
32 / 35
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 35
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Serena Williams reacts after slipping while the umpire looks on during her match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Serena Williams reacts after slipping while the umpire looks on during her match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
34 / 35
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
PALMACHIM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016

Israeli paratroopers jump from an Israeli Air Force C-130J Super Hercules plane during a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Israeli paratroopers jump from an Israeli Air Force C-130J Super Hercules plane during a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
35 / 35

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »