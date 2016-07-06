Editor's choice
A demonstrator kicks a riot police vehicle during an unauthorized march called by the Chilean student federations to protest against government's education reform, in Santiago, Chile July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An employee touches pigs which cannot be moved away from a flooded farm, due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for a safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Son of Omar al-Obeid, a Lebanon's Hezbollah member who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, lies on his coffin during his funeral in Doueir village, near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Female soldiers with their faces painted march during a military parade to celebrate the 205th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mongolia's Olympic wrestler Battsetseg Soronzonbold (front) fights with her training partner during a daily training session at the Mongolia Women�s National Wrestling Team training centre in Bayanzurkh district of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Germany's Angelique Kerber is seen in action against Romania's Simona Halep at Wimbledon, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee wipes away tears as he walks through a flooded farm, where pigs cannot be moved away from due to an environmental protrection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix
Thai EOD personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack where police officers were injured, at Nong Chik district in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A relative cries after attending the funeral prayer of the victims who were killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and the O'Kitchen Restaurant, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A spectator during Russia's Ekaterina Makarova against Russia's Elena Vesnina at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Honour guards prepare for the ceremony to welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, speaks at a news conference in central London. Farage said he will step down as leader of UKIP. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Riot police detain residents of Epworth suburb after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A street performer dressed up as a waiter performs for at Marques de Larios street in downtown Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Winning entrant Joey Chestnut competes in the Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A child reacts as he watches fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
With loaded firearms in hand and flags all around people gather for a Five-mile Open Carry March for Freedom organized by Florida Gun Supply in Inverness, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Tilley
Retired Adolfo Lopez, 66, talks to neighbours (not pictured), as he checks the remains of his house after the passage of waterspouts at the beach town of Playa Caimito in Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Hala Alhallaq of Iraq takes the Oath of Citizenship as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children sit on top of a car to watch 4th of July fireworks above the San Diego County Fair as Independence Day is celebrated in Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Muslim man uses a traditional tool to look at the position of the moon near the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
Raimundo Mendes de Barros, 71, who has worked as a rubber extractor for 57 years, prepares to cut a Seringueira rubber tree in Chico Mendes Extraction Reserve in Xapuri, Acre state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Tourists walk through a lantern installation in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A boy stands under an overflowing dam along the Powai lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams reacts after slipping while the umpire looks on during her match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Israeli paratroopers jump from an Israeli Air Force C-130J Super Hercules plane during a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen