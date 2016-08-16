Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
1 / 38
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 38
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
ASCENSION PARISH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 38
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 38
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 38
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 38
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
ST. AMANT, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Richard Rossi and his 4-year-old great-grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took on water in St. Amant, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Richard Rossi and his 4-year-old great-grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took on water in St. Amant, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 38
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 38
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
JIANHE, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 38
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 38
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
LOWER LAKE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 38
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 38
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes in men's fly 52kg boxing round of 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes in men's fly 52kg boxing round of 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 38
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
DAYING, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 38
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 38
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
16 / 38
Photographer
Paul Hanna
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
17 / 38
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A man dressed as Japanese imperial army soldier and a man wearing a rising sun flag headband stand behind a rising sun flag in front of Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man dressed as Japanese imperial army soldier and a man wearing a rising sun flag headband stand behind a rising sun flag in front of Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 38
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

A woman runs away from a burning house at the small village of Oteiro, near Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A woman runs away from a burning house at the small village of Oteiro, near Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 38
Photographer
Guadalupe Pardo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Participants are covered in colored powder as they celebrate in The Color Run in Lima, Peru, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Participants are covered in colored powder as they celebrate in The Color Run in Lima, Peru, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
20 / 38
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
21 / 38
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 38
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 38
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
24 / 38
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

An armed boy walks as he attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to a political council formed by the movement and the General People's Congress party to unilaterally rule Yemen by both groups in Sanaa, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
An armed boy walks as he attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to a political council formed by the movement and the General People's Congress party to unilaterally rule Yemen by both groups in Sanaa, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
25 / 38
Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
26 / 38
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul , Iraq, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul , Iraq, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
27 / 38
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Lorengau, PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

An injured refugee from the Australian-funded Manus Island detention centre lies unconscious on the floor of a police station in Lorengau after an alleged attack by a group of Papua New Guinean men in this picture taken on August 10, 2016. Get Up/Matthew Abbott/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
An injured refugee from the Australian-funded Manus Island detention centre lies unconscious on the floor of a police station in Lorengau after an alleged attack by a group of Papua New Guinean men in this picture taken on August 10, 2016. Get Up/Matthew Abbott/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 38
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
UNKNOWN, Nigeria
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media
Close
29 / 38
Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
XIAOYI, China
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

A group photograph hangs on a damaged wall at Wang Junqi's cave house in an area where land is sinking next to a coal mine, in Helin village of Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A group photograph hangs on a damaged wall at Wang Junqi's cave house in an area where land is sinking next to a coal mine, in Helin village of Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
30 / 38
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
SALEZ, Switzerland
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Workers clean a platform after a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train (back C) at the railway station in the town of Salez, Switzerland August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Workers clean a platform after a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train (back C) at the railway station in the town of Salez, Switzerland August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
31 / 38
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold with compatriot Gabriele Detti who won the bronze in the 1,500m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold with compatriot Gabriele Detti who won the bronze in the 1,500m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
32 / 38
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Tahmid Hasib Khan, a student at Toronto University and one of the suspects of recent Gulshan attack is seen leaving the court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Tahmid Hasib Khan, a student at Toronto University and one of the suspects of recent Gulshan attack is seen leaving the court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
33 / 38
Photographer
ERIC THAYER
Location
Erie, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A protester is seen as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A protester is seen as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
34 / 38
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the men's team foil gold. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the men's team foil gold. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
35 / 38
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
JIANHE, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 38
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
37 / 38
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
38 / 38

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »