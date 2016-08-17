Editor's Choice
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered an injury in the women's 5000m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cao Yuan of China competes, winning gold in the men's 3m springboard diving final. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
An aerial view shows boats at Chaka Salt Lake in Haixi, Qinghai Province, China, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead goat is seen on a wheelbarrow near a home destroyed by the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final on Tuesday, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating...more
Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Omar McLeod of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France (L) in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in the men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pine trees are seen after a forest fire near Agueda, Portugal August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of the U.S. in the woman's 400m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Richard Rossi and his 4 year old great grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took in water in St. Amant, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Firefighters spray water into a damaged building while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Simone Biles of the U.S. stumbles during her routine on the beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in synchronised swimming. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ri Se Gwang of North Korea holds his national flag after winning the gold in the men's vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
An Indian policeman rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Police in riot gear assemble in an alley after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein