Editor's Choice

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri


Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery in front of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart


Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari


Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Residents look at oil spill from wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari


Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
AMATRICE, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A firefighter holds a statue of Jesus prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi


Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
RAMAT GAN, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Safari keeper Guy Pear gets a kiss from a five-day-old reticulated giraffe, at an enclosure at the Safari Zoo in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner


Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, India
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Children play on pontoons as clouds gather over the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash


Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
AMATRICE, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Mourners cry next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi


Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Security forces stand at the SYL hotel that was partly destroyed following a car bomb claimed by al Shabaab Islamist militants outside the president's palace in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar


Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail


Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A person dressed as in movie costume walks near Saint Rose's Church during celebrations of the anniversary of Santa Rosa de Lima (Saint Rose of Lima), patroness of Latin America and the Philippines, in Lima, Peru, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo


Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ASHDOD, Israel
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen


Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari


Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Demonstrators try to hurl stones at an Indian police vehicle during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail


Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart


Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Fans react as they stand outside the house of late iconic Mexican singer Juan Gabriel in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez


Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
Arkhangelsk, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Veterans and other participants are seen through a window as they sit at tables onboard a passenger ship during a festive meeting commemorating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first allied Arctic Convoy, codenamed Operation Dervish, at the northern port of the Soviet Union during World War Two in Arkhangelsk, Russia, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev


Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Libyan forces pray as they prepare for next advance against Islamic State holdouts in Sirte, Libya August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny


Photographer
Norsk Telegrambyra AS
Location
Hardangervidda, Norway
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS


Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall


Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A supporter of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff kicks the bike of a supporter of interim President Michel Temer during a protest at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker


Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Employees repair an armoured personnel carrier during a media tour at the Kiev armoured plant, Ukraine August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko


Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
KILIS, TURKEY
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A farmer checks hot peppers laid out on a road to dry under the sun before selling them to factories producing pepper products in Kilis province, Turkey August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas


Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino


Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a speech at the 9th Congress of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 29, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS


Photographer
Ako Rasheed
Location
KIRKUK, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Tents that were destroyed by fire are seen at Yahayawa refugee camp near Kirkuk, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed


Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and activists from Black Lives Matter speak with an employee as they attempt to meet with the mayor at City Hall in Los Angeles, California U.S., August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni


Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
Arkhangelsk, Russia
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A man walks past flags and a vessel model during the preparation for festive ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first allied Arctic Convoy, codenamed Operation Dervish, at the northern port of the Soviet Union during World War Two in Arkhangelsk, Russia, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev


Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (C) poses with Brazilian Olympic athletes after Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado


Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
NAJRAN, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A car sits next to a salvage yard hit by a Houthi rocket in an industrial area in eastern Najran city, Saudi Arabia August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Katie Paul


Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

A boy stands on a divider as a man pushes his scooter through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi


Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Manuel Solis pauses by the star of late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel, which is adorned with flowers and mementos, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni


Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A man crosses a street while looking at a mural of late iconic Mexican singer Juan Gabriel, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez


Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Participants gather around The Space Whale art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart


Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A wheelchair-bound Palestinian woman waits to leave Gaza for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in Gaza City August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa


