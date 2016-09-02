Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 30
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 30
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

First graders attend a ceremony to mark the start of the school year in Kiev, Ukraine September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
First graders attend a ceremony to mark the start of the school year in Kiev, Ukraine September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 30
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
San Diego, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VENICE, Italy
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 30
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
AMMAN, Jordan
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 30
Photographer
Bryan Woolston
Location
CINCINNATI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
7 / 30
Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 30
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 30
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Honour guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Honour guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 30
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
JARABLUS, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 30
Photographer
Heino Kalis
Location
Bunol, Spain
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
12 / 30
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger gets honoured after the match with Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger gets honoured after the match with Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 30
Photographer
Tomas Bravo
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
14 / 30
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Brazil's new President Michel Temer attends the presidential inauguration ceremony after Brazil's Senate removed President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Brazil's new President Michel Temer attends the presidential inauguration ceremony after Brazil's Senate removed President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 30
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
BRAGANCA PAULISTA, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Brazil's Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias stretches during a training session at an indoor swimming pool in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Brazil's Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias stretches during a training session at an indoor swimming pool in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 30
Photographer
Nancy Wiechec
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
17 / 30
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
18 / 30
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

An aerial view as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
An aerial view as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
19 / 30
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
NEW DELHI, India
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 30
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
SANTA CLARA, CUBA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Ground crew hold U.S. and Cuban flags near a recently landed JetBlue aeroplane, the first commercial scheduled flight between the United States and Cuba in more than 50 years, at the Abel Santamaria International Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Ground crew hold U.S. and Cuban flags near a recently landed JetBlue aeroplane, the first commercial scheduled flight between the United States and Cuba in more than 50 years, at the Abel Santamaria International Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
21 / 30
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
EVERETT, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Everett, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Everett, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 30
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
23 / 30
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
NORWALK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Children drag pinatas depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California U.S., August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Children drag pinatas depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California U.S., August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 30
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A person throws a chair at a glass door of a bank in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A person throws a chair at a glass door of a bank in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
25 / 30
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), his wife Sophie Gregoire and their daughter Ella-Grace visit the Great Wall at Badaling, north of Beijing, China, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), his wife Sophie Gregoire and their daughter Ella-Grace visit the Great Wall at Badaling, north of Beijing, China, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
26 / 30
Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
AGAM, Indonesia
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A man steers a wooden boat through dead fish in a breeding pond at the Maninjau Lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 31, 2016. Thousands of fish at the fish farm of the Maninjau Lake died suddenly due to lack of oxygen caused by a sudden change in water conditions. Antara Foto/Muhammad Arif Pribadi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A man steers a wooden boat through dead fish in a breeding pond at the Maninjau Lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 31, 2016. Thousands of fish at the fish farm of the Maninjau Lake died suddenly due to lack of oxygen caused by a sudden change in water conditions. Antara Foto/Muhammad Arif Pribadi/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 30
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
28 / 30
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

A Hindu priest recites prayers from a holy book while performing a ritual near the bank of Bagmati River during Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal September 1, 2016. Hindus all over the country, whose fathers have passed away, come to the temple for worship, holy dips, and to present offerings on this occasion. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A Hindu priest recites prayers from a holy book while performing a ritual near the bank of Bagmati River during Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal September 1, 2016. Hindus all over the country, whose fathers have passed away, come to the temple for worship, holy dips, and to present offerings on this occasion. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
29 / 30
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016

Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2016. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2016. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. Picture taken August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
30 / 30

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »