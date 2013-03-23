Editors Choice
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R), accompanied by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping who is reflected in the mirror, enters a hall before talks at the Kremlin in Moscow March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
An anti-Mursi protester stands with the national flag after protesters burn Muslim Brotherhood buses during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood’s national headquarters in Cairo’s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Indians and supporters of Indians point to a baby while shouting at military police, inside the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman selling poultry in a local food market uses her mobile phone in Bangkok February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Jordanian Bedouin guards of honour wait for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Al-Hummar Palace, in Amman March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Chicago Bulls' Carlos Boozer (R) goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, Illinois, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Blood stains are pictured on the chalk outline of a victim hit by a bus after an accident in Mexico City March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Residents living in Cairo's Moqattam district react as anti-Mursi protesters clash with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A medium (L) prays while baptising a girl in a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in Espinazo town, some 120 km (74.5 miles) away from Monterrey March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A model presents a creation from Uma Raquel Davidowicz's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Washington Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom slides under Winnipeg Jets' Alexander Burmistrov after colliding during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Noriaki Kasai of Japan soars trough the air during the Ski Jumping World Cup event in Planica March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Diogo (C), a transsexual, shows his marriage certificate to his mother (R), next to his partner Gustavo, after their wedding ceremony in Campinas, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A motorist drives through snow blown from fields near Buxton in central England March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Hong Kong's Lee Jones (5) is tackled by Fiji's Osea Kolinisau during their Hong Kong Sevens preliminary rugby game in Hong Kong March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A boy sorts fish known as Pepesca or Ejote, after fishing with local fishermen at Lake Ilopango, in Ilopango on the outskirts of San Salvador March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Riot policemen form up near a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mexican sewer diver Julio Cu Camara, 52, kneels in a cage while putting on his helmet before a dive at the city's drainage system plant in Mexico City March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Yasiel Puig attempts to make a diving catch of a fly ball off the bat of Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Phillips during the fifth inning of their MLB Cactus League spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona, March...more
Men covered with coloured powder and water stand inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police officer uses pepper spray on supporters of a native Indian community living at the Brazilian Indian Museum during a protest against the community's eviction in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
