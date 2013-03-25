Editor's choice
A French soldier stands guard in an armoured vehicle as a helicopter carrying Army Chief of Staff General Bertrand Ract-Madoux leaves a position in the Terz valley, south of the town of Tessalit in northern Mali, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay
Vehicles speed past a sign placed by anti-Troika protesters outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and team mate Mark Webber of Australia stand on the winnerss podium after the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Women wearing traditional mantilla dresses smoke outside a church before taking part in the Brotherhood procession of "Los Estudiantes" (The Students) at the start of Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
A new paramilitary recruit does pull-ups during an examination after training in preparation for real-life rescue tasks in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pakistan's former President, Pervez Musharraf, salutes to his supporters upon his arrival from Dubai at Jinnah International airport in Karachi March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem March 24, 2013. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover which starts on Monday. Passover commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick (L) applies the tag on San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford as he attempts to steal second during the fourth inning of their MLB Cactus League spring training baseball game in Tempe, Arizona, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman dressed as the Hindu goddess Radha looks out from behind a curtain during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and First Lady Peng Liyuan disembark from the plane upon their arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of the Mercy into the church after the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood was suspended due to rain at the start of Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
The moon is seen framed between skyscrapers in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pakistan's Younis Khan plays a shot bowled by South Africa's Lonwabo Tsotsobe during their final one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Benoni, South Africa, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women take a photo of the pet of Spanish Legionnaires before the procession "Los Estudiantes" (The Students) at the start of Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, Massachusetts March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Fiji's Samisoni Viriviri (top) is tackled by Wales' Rhys Jones in the final of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, March 24, 2013. Fiji beat Wales to win the championship. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy pulls a girl on a cart in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
French soldiers patrol in the Terz valley, about 60 km (37 miles) south of the town of Tessalit in northern Mali, March 20, 2013. France has deployed some 4,000 troops to Mali, alongside a regional African force, in a nine-week operation that has driven Islamists into desert hideaways and mountains near the Algerian border. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay
Penitents pass a man with a dog as they walk to a church before taking part in the procession of "La Paz" (The Peace) brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
