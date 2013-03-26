Danny Josephson (L) and his wife Jesse (R) ride in his father Kent Josephson's 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona, March 23, 2013. The Big Sandy Shoot is the largest organized machine gun shoot in the United States attended by shooters from around the country. Vintage and replica style machine guns and cannons are some of the weapons displayed during the event. REUTERS/Joshua Lott