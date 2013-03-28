Editor's choice
Police detain a college student during a protest in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. Dozens of students held a protest against Sri Lanka demanding the probe into war crimes, the protesting students said. The United Nations urged Sri Lanka in a resolution last week to carry out credible investigations into killings and disappearances during its nearly 30-year civil war, especially in the brutal final stages in 2009. REUTERS/Babu
A home destroyed nearly five months ago during the landfall of Superstorm Sandy is pictured in Mantoloking, New Jersey March 22, 2013. TREUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A penitent of the "El Perdon" brotherhood takes part in a procession during Holy Week in Almeria, southeast Spain March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
A woman walks past soldiers clearing snow and ice from a street after a snowstorm in Kiev, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Christie's specialist James Hyslop holds a pre-17th century, sub-fossilised Elephant Bird egg in London March 27, 2013. The rare egg is expected to sell for 20,000-30,000 GB pounds (U.S. $30,000-45,000) when is it auctioned in London on April 24. The extinct Elephant Bird, a native of Madagascar, was a large bird measuring around 11 feet in height. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pope Francis blesses a baby as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A woman pushes her bicycle through a checkpoint manned by Thai security forces in the troubled southern province of Yala March 27, 2013. The first round of formal peace talks between Thai government and the insurgent group Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) will take place on March 28 and will be mediated by Malaysia. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A demonstrator checks his camera during a protest marking the Portuguese national youth day in Lisbon March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Memphis Grizzlies forward Tayshaun Prince shoots over New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
A boy walks past a wall stuck with a hospital's advertisement poster (top L) at a migrant workers' village on the outskirts of Beijing March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Afghan boy cries during a funeral of members of his family in Logar province, March 27, 2013. Afghan and international special forces staged a night raid in the country's restive east, with police on Wednesday saying five civilians died in the operation, four of them children. REUTERS/Stringer
A child injured by a knife-wielding man on a rampage is pictured at a hospital in Shanghai March 27, 2013. A knife-wielding man killed two people and injured eleven others, including six children, in Fengxian district of Shanghai on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Aly Song
A member of the O'Hare School Under 16 Ceili team from Akron, Ohio practices with her teammates before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man undergoes medical treatment in a shop, which according to the shop's owner provides laser treatment, at a street market on the outskirts of Beijing March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Boston Bruins Tyler Seguin falls between Montreal Canadiens David Desharnais (L) and Canadiens Josh Gorges during the first period of their NHL hockey game at TD Garden in Boston, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy listens to the speech of Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders (unseen) after awarding him with the French Legion d'Honneur during a ceremony at the Egmont Palace in Brussels March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A penitent of "El Baratillo" brotherhood walks to a church to start his penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A gaucho falls from a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
England goalkeeper Joe Hart is covered by a paper roll that was thrown at him during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Montenegro at the City Stadium in Podgorica, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A boy skates with his suitcase in central Madrid, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Colombia's Radamel Falcao Garcia (9) challenge Venezuela's Tomas Rincon during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Models wait backstage prior to the presentation of Minzu University of China Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
