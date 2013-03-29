Edition:
<p>Women cover their faces during "huranga", as part of tradition, at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 28, 2013. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear the clothes off men. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Women cover their faces during "huranga", as part of tradition, at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 28, 2013. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear the clothes off men. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Guille, 6, dressed as a Spanish legionnaire, looks on during a ceremony where Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena before taking part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Guille, 6, dressed as a Spanish legionnaire, looks on during a ceremony where Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena before taking part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Protesters shout slogans as they march to demand Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's immunity be stripped and that he stand trial for the killings of protesters who demanded the end of his 33-year rule, in Sanaa March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Protesters shout slogans as they march to demand Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's immunity be stripped and that he stand trial for the killings of protesters who demanded the end of his 33-year rule, in Sanaa March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Catholic nuns pray at the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Holy Week March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Catholic nuns pray at the Washing of the Feet ceremony in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during Holy Week March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Laiki Bank manager tries to calm depositors waiting for the opening of the bank's branch in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A Laiki Bank manager tries to calm depositors waiting for the opening of the bank's branch in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A gaucho falls from a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 28, 2013. T REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho falls from a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 28, 2013. T REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>Devotees tie threads symbolising prayers on a wooden pillar at a shrine along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees tie threads symbolising prayers on a wooden pillar at a shrine along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Hot air balloons from the 5th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta 2013 float over the skies of Malaysia's capital of Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Hot air balloons from the 5th Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta 2013 float over the skies of Malaysia's capital of Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (C) goes flying into the stands after being fouled by New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (not pictured) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (C) goes flying into the stands after being fouled by New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (not pictured) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>France's President Francois Hollande studies his notes before appearing on France 2 television prime time news broadcast for an interview at their studios in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

France's President Francois Hollande studies his notes before appearing on France 2 television prime time news broadcast for an interview at their studios in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

<p>A man cleans a huge pan to prepare a non-alcoholic drink during celebrations of Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in the northern Indian state of Punjab, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A man cleans a huge pan to prepare a non-alcoholic drink during celebrations of Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in the northern Indian state of Punjab, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>People shout slogans during a demonstration over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage outside France television studios where President Francois Hollande is interviewed in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

People shout slogans during a demonstration over France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage outside France television studios where President Francois Hollande is interviewed in Paris, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>A woman takes a picture of the sculpture "Ganymede", decorated with a "yarn bomb", on the bank of the Lake Zurich in Zurich, March 28, 2013. Yarn bombing, also known as urban knitting, is a type of graffiti that involves knitted yarn or fibre instead of paint or chalk. The sculpture was created by late Swiss artist Hermann Hubacher in 1952. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A woman takes a picture of the sculpture "Ganymede", decorated with a "yarn bomb", on the bank of the Lake Zurich in Zurich, March 28, 2013. Yarn bombing, also known as urban knitting, is a type of graffiti that involves knitted yarn or fibre instead of paint or chalk. The sculpture was created by late Swiss artist Hermann Hubacher in 1952. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Two faithfuls representing Judas are dragged during a procession called "The Chained" on Good Thursday in the Holy week celebrations in Masatepe town, Nicaragua, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Two faithfuls representing Judas are dragged during a procession called "The Chained" on Good Thursday in the Holy week celebrations in Masatepe town, Nicaragua, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>A boy uses an iPad to play a video game, which is projected onto the surface of the Fiesp building, headquarters of the Industry Federation of Sao Paulo, during the "Play!" exhibition in the financial center of Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista, Brazil, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A boy uses an iPad to play a video game, which is projected onto the surface of the Fiesp building, headquarters of the Industry Federation of Sao Paulo, during the "Play!" exhibition in the financial center of Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista, Brazil, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A woman blows smoke at an activist wearing a gas mask and firefighter jacket during a flash mob event against smoking, in the centre of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A woman blows smoke at an activist wearing a gas mask and firefighter jacket during a flash mob event against smoking, in the centre of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A university student confronts riot policemen during a rally against a planned overhaul of the Greek university system outside the parliament in Athens, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A university student confronts riot policemen during a rally against a planned overhaul of the Greek university system outside the parliament in Athens, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Residents swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Residents swim in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Pope Francis leads the Chrismal mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis leads the Chrismal mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>The Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and Alexander Misurkin blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

The Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and Alexander Misurkin blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A tourist offers prayer to the living goddess Kumari during the first day of the week-long Lalitpur festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A tourist offers prayer to the living goddess Kumari during the first day of the week-long Lalitpur festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>An employee works at a textile mill in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An employee works at a textile mill in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Pedestrians take cover from tear gas released by riot policemen during a clash at a rally demanding that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Pedestrians take cover from tear gas released by riot policemen during a clash at a rally demanding that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Penitents take part in the Vineros brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Penitents take part in the Vineros brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Pictures