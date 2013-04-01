Editor's choice
A woman member of the Al-Ikhlas (Loyalty) Battalion, stops a van at a checkpoint in Aleppo, Syria, March 31, 2013. The Al-Ikhlas (Loyalty) Battalion is a security battalion that involves women that are in charge of erecting sudden checkpoints and...more
A woman member of the Al-Ikhlas (Loyalty) Battalion, stops a van at a checkpoint in Aleppo, Syria, March 31, 2013. The Al-Ikhlas (Loyalty) Battalion is a security battalion that involves women that are in charge of erecting sudden checkpoints and raiding houses that contain women in Aleppo. The battalion is under the Ghorabaa (Strangers) Al-Sham Front, controlled by the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Florida Gators center Patric Young (2nd R) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Jon Horford (15) and guard Nik Stauskas (11) in their South Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Arlington, Texas March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Indigeous residents escort Colombian soldiers to deliver them to the authorities in Caldono in the province of Cauca, March 31, 2013. The soldiers said an indigenous villager, Alvaro Chocue, 57, died in crossfire while they were shooting at...more
Indigeous residents escort Colombian soldiers to deliver them to the authorities in Caldono in the province of Cauca, March 31, 2013. The soldiers said an indigenous villager, Alvaro Chocue, 57, died in crossfire while they were shooting at Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels on Saturday night in Caldono. The case is being investigated by the authorities. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Girls stand at a garbage disposal site filled with waste near the southern Yemeni province of Taiz, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man pulls a rickshaw carrying his wife in a wedding gown during their wedding ceremony amid snowfall in Weihai, Shandong province March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A South Korean truck driver changes his South Korean license plate to one authorized by North Korea before leaving the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) office to go to the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea, just...more
A South Korean truck driver changes his South Korean license plate to one authorized by North Korea before leaving the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) office to go to the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Pope Francis (C) waves as he leaves at the end of the Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Spanish banderillero Luis Garcia "Nino de Leganes" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Duke Blue Devils forward Mason Plumlee (5) is stopped from scoring in the first half by Louisville Cardinals forward Montrezl Harrell (24) during their Midwest Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Matt...more
Duke Blue Devils forward Mason Plumlee (5) is stopped from scoring in the first half by Louisville Cardinals forward Montrezl Harrell (24) during their Midwest Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A bomb disposal expert dressed in his protective suit carries an improvised explosive device (IED) that he diffused in Huruma neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 31, 2013. The explosive was found abandoned in a passenger mini-bus (matatu)...more
A bomb disposal expert dressed in his protective suit carries an improvised explosive device (IED) that he diffused in Huruma neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 31, 2013. The explosive was found abandoned in a passenger mini-bus (matatu) that had ferried passengers from the central business district and was ready for detonation when the 25-sitter mini-bus crew discovered it wrapped in a bag, witnesses said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People are silhouetted as the sun rises during an Easter sunrise service in Scituate, Massachusetts,March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the "Mano a Mano Men's 150 metres" challenge on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A statue of the Risen Christ is carried during an Easter Sunday procession as confetti streams down in Cospicua, outside Valletta, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Worshippers pray in front of the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepared for burial on Easter Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge between the sail-shaped roofs of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney March 31, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates his victory over David Ferrer of Spain during the men's final of the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A customer looks at a helicopter at an aircraft trading center in Beijing, March 30, 2013. The first aircraft trading center in Beijing described as "airplane supermarket" opened on Saturday. It sells aircrafts of over 10 models including gliders,...more
A customer looks at a helicopter at an aircraft trading center in Beijing, March 30, 2013. The first aircraft trading center in Beijing described as "airplane supermarket" opened on Saturday. It sells aircrafts of over 10 models including gliders, helicopters and monoplanes. The first buyer is a private entrepreneur from Shandong who bought an EC120B helicopter at a price of more than 17 million yuan ($2.7 million) and an Ukraine-made AK 1-3 helicopter valued at about 2 million yuan ($322,000), local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A homeless woman watches as people take part in the Easter Bonnet Parade in New York, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Houston Astros pitcher Bud Norris (back) throws the first pitch to Texas Rangers batter Ian Kinsler on opening night of their MLB American League baseball game in Houston, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Pope Francis waves during his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and the World) address from a balcony in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A firefighter uses a water cannon to clean a statue of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Zhongshan Square in Shenyang, Liaoning province, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds his child after he was pulled out from under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike in Daiaat Al-Ansari neighborhood, Aleppo, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Oday
