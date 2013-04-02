Portraits of Yemeni inmates at Guantanamo Bay are held up by relatives during a protest to demand their release, outside the U.S. embassy in Sanaa April 1, 2013. The detention camp at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in eastern Cuba holds 166 men captured in counterterrorism operations. Nearly all have been held for 11 years without charge. The Barack Obama administration has cleared more than half the Guantanamo prisoners for release or transfer, but the U.S. Congress has blocked efforts to close the detention camp and made it increasingly difficult to resettle Guantanamo prisoners. Many are Yemenis whom the U.S. will not repatriate at this time because of instability in that country. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah