Fishery administration officers use axes and hammers to destroy confiscated electric fishing equipment on the banks of Hanjiang River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 1, 2013. The city's fishery administration announced a three-month fishing ban at the Yangtze River and Hanjiang River Wuhan section, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is comforted as relatives wait for the bodies of the victims of a fire to arrive for the funeral at Yaeway cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar April 2, 2013. Thousands of Muslims attended the funeral for the 13 victims of the fire that broke out in a dormitory of an Islamic school in the central, multi-ethnic Botataung district of the former capital. The fire caused by faulty electrical equipment killed 13 boys at the school in Yangon on Tuesday, the fire service said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Vancouver Gun Club takes aim while trap shooting at their facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. Formed in 1924, the shotgun-only club has a regular membership of about 400 and sells an estimated 1100 day passes each year. Canada has very strict laws controlling the use of handguns and violent crime is relatively rare. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas prays for Maysara Abu Hamdeya, a Palestinian inmate who died from cancer in an Israeli hospital on Tuesday, during a Fatah Central Committee meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 2, 2013. Hamdeya's death threatened to raise tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Palestinians, who view jailed brethren as heroes in a fight for statehood, have held several protests in recent weeks in support of prisoners. REUTERS/Mohamed Torokman
A construction site is seen in front of a residential compound amid heavy fog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, April 2, 2013. Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose for the tenth straight month in March, a private survey showed, challenging policymakers who are trying to cool record home prices with mixed results. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan woman in a burqa walks past a gym billboard in Kabul April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman in a burqa walks past a gym billboard in Kabul April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Israeli border policemen scuffle with Palestinian medics (C and R) during clashes at a protest, held without a police permit, outside Jerusalem's Old City April 2, 2013. The protest took place following the death of Maysara Abu Hamdeya, a Palestinian inmate who died from cancer in an Israeli hospital on Tuesday. Hamdeya's death also threatened to raise tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Palestinians, who view jailed brethren as heroes in a fight for statehood, have held several protests in recent weeks in support of prisoners. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
A visitor talks with a staff member at an Apple store in Beijing April 2, 2013. Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook apologized to Chinese consumers on Monday and altered iPhone warranty policies in its No. 2 market after more than two weeks of condemnation in the state-run media of its after-sales service. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People stand next to a fire caused by an explosion at an oil pipeline, 18 km (11 miles) south of the city of Ajdabiya, Libya April 2, 2013. There is no casualty and the cause of the blast is unknown. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand next to a fire caused by an explosion at an oil pipeline, 18 km (11 miles) south of the city of Ajdabiya, Libya April 2, 2013. There is no casualty and the cause of the blast is unknown. REUTERS/Stringer
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas April 1, 2013. Venezuelans will vote in the presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Caracas April 1, 2013. Venezuelans will vote in the presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
New York State Senator Malcolm Smith (C) is surrounded by media as he tries to get into his vehicle after exiting a U.S. court in White Plains, New York on April 2, 2013. A high-ranking Democratic New York State senator was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trying to buy a place on the Republican ticket in the city's next mayoral race, an effort that prosecutors said was part of a wide-ranging bribery scandal and reflected pervasive corruption in New York politics. The charges center on Senator Smith, a Democrat from Queens, who prosecutors said made payments to a city councilman to set up meetings with top New York Republicans to assist in getting him on the mayoral ballot. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People wade through a flooded street after a rainstorm in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 2, 2013. Thunderstorms damaged property and vehicles, cut power and caused delays on flights in Buenos Aires and its suburbs. The City's SAME emergency service announced that the death toll has risen to five. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Riot police stand guard as Ukrainian opposition supporters hold a rally outside the parliament headquarters in Kiev, April 2, 2013. Activists gathered to demand local authorities hold an election for Kiev's Mayorship in June 2013 and to protest against their political opponents' initiatives to delay the vote, according to participants. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pope Francis prays in front of the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Francis prays in front of the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
An early retired coal miner shouts slogans beside a riot police officer during a demonstration in Oviedo, Spain April 2, 2013. The riot police officers displayed their identification number in their backs for the first time after a regulation from the Interior Ministry last week, local media reported. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron, after Maysara Abu Hamdeya, a Palestinian inmate died from cancer in an Israeli hospital on Tuesday April 2, 2013. Hamdeya's death threatened to raise tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Palestinians, who view jailed brethren as heroes in a fight for statehood, have held several protests in recent weeks in support of prisoners. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Louisville Cardinals forward Chane Behanan (R), Wayne Blackshear (L) react to the injury to teammate Kevin Ware in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during their Midwest Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Bastian Schweinsteiger of Bayern Munich (L) challenges Andrea Pirlo of Juventus during their Champions League quarter-final first leg match in Munich April 2, 2013. Bayern won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bastian Schweinsteiger of Bayern Munich (L) challenges Andrea Pirlo of Juventus during their Champions League quarter-final first leg match in Munich April 2, 2013. Bayern won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau breaks his bat as he flies out to Detroit Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter to end the first inning of their American League MLB season opener baseball game in Minneapolis, April 1, 2013. Detroit won 4-2. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman walks on the beach in Ericeira village 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A woman walks on the beach in Ericeira village 40 km (25 miles) north of Lisbon April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) celebrates with Blaise Matuidi after scoring against Barcelona during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man stands at a corner of a street in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man stands at a corner of a street in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Paris St Germain's David Beckham reacts during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris St Germain's David Beckham reacts during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
