Mon Apr 8, 2013

<p>People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A South Korean soldier patrols at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A South Korean soldier patrols at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A gust of wind blows the Pope's Francis mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome, April 7, 2013. The pontiff officially took possession of the basilica which is his cathedral in his capacity as bishop of Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A gust of wind blows the Pope's Francis mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome, April 7, 2013. The pontiff officially took possession of the basilica which is his cathedral in his capacity as bishop of Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Vendors play chess beside birds at a poultry market in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 7, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Vendors play chess beside birds at a poultry market in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 7, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A Palestinian girl holds her brother inside their dwelling in Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian girl holds her brother inside their dwelling in Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Coptic Christians run on the roof of the main cathedral in Cairo as police fire tear gas during clashes with Muslims standing outside the cathedral April 7, 2013. Clashes broke out between Coptic Christians and Muslims in central Cairo on Sunday after the funeral of four Copts killed in sectarian violence outside the Egyptian capital on Friday night, witnesses said. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Coptic Christians run on the roof of the main cathedral in Cairo as police fire tear gas during clashes with Muslims standing outside the cathedral April 7, 2013. Clashes broke out between Coptic Christians and Muslims in central Cairo on Sunday...more

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) plays a drum during a campaign rally at the state of Bolivar, in this picture provided by Miraflores Palace, April 6, 2013. Venezuelans will hold presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) plays a drum during a campaign rally at the state of Bolivar, in this picture provided by Miraflores Palace, April 6, 2013. Venezuelans will hold presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>People take cover from dust as an Indian Air Force chopper lands during the golden jubilee ceremony of its Central Air Command in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

People take cover from dust as an Indian Air Force chopper lands during the golden jubilee ceremony of its Central Air Command in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga plays a volley return to Argentina's Juan Monaco in their Davis Cup quarter-final tennis match in Buenos Aires, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga plays a volley return to Argentina's Juan Monaco in their Davis Cup quarter-final tennis match in Buenos Aires, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin leaps for a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of their NBA game in Los Angeles, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin leaps for a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of their NBA game in Los Angeles, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles gestures during a campaign rally in Caracas, April 7, 2013. Venezuelans will vote in the presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles gestures during a campaign rally in Caracas, April 7, 2013. Venezuelans will vote in the presidential elections on April 14. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Shoes are hung over a picture of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in the old airport neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Shoes are hung over a picture of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in the old airport neighbourhood in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Ottawa Senators' Matt Kassian and Florida Panthers' George Parros (L) fight during the second period of their NHL game in Sunrise, Florida April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Ottawa Senators' Matt Kassian and Florida Panthers' George Parros (L) fight during the second period of their NHL game in Sunrise, Florida April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A man sells copies of the "Big Issue" next to a Lamborghini car in Covent Garden in central London, April 7, 2013. The "Big Issue" is a publication that is aimed at homeless people, who can sell copies to earn their own money. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A man sells copies of the "Big Issue" next to a Lamborghini car in Covent Garden in central London, April 7, 2013. The "Big Issue" is a publication that is aimed at homeless people, who can sell copies to earn their own money. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Ukraine's former interior minister Yuri Lutsenko leaves a prison in the settlement of Makoshino, northeast of Kiev, April 7, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Sunday pardoned two jailed allies of his key political opponent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, but made no moves to free the opposition leader herself. In a move apparently intended to appease the European Union, Yanukovich signed a decree pardoning former interior minister Yuri Lutsenko and former ecology minister Heorhiy Filipchuk, both of whom had been serving prison terms on abuse-of-office charges. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukraine's former interior minister Yuri Lutsenko leaves a prison in the settlement of Makoshino, northeast of Kiev, April 7, 2013. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Sunday pardoned two jailed allies of his key political opponent, former prime...more

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Coptic Christians help an injured man at the main cathedral in Cairo as police fire tear gas during clashes with Muslims standing outside the cathedral, April 7, 2013. Clashes broke out between Coptic Christians and Muslims in central Cairo on Sunday after the funeral of four Copts killed in sectarian violence outside the Egyptian capital on Friday night, witnesses said. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Coptic Christians help an injured man at the main cathedral in Cairo as police fire tear gas during clashes with Muslims standing outside the cathedral, April 7, 2013. Clashes broke out between Coptic Christians and Muslims in central Cairo on Sunday...more

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Models present creations by Aurelio Costarella during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Models present creations by Aurelio Costarella during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Inbee Park of South Korea (rear L) jumps into Poppie's Pond with her fiance Gi Hyeob Nam (C) surrounding the 18th green to celebrate winning the Kraft Nabisco Championship LPGA golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Inbee Park of South Korea (rear L) jumps into Poppie's Pond with her fiance Gi Hyeob Nam (C) surrounding the 18th green to celebrate winning the Kraft Nabisco Championship LPGA golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Visitors stand in the light installation 'Untitled (to Jan and Ron Greenberg) from 1972-73 by late U.S. artist Dan Flavin (1933-1996) at the Kunstmuseum art museum in the north-eastern Swiss town of St. Gallen, April 7, 2013. The exhibition 'Dan Flavin - Lights' runs until August 18. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Visitors stand in the light installation 'Untitled (to Jan and Ron Greenberg) from 1972-73 by late U.S. artist Dan Flavin (1933-1996) at the Kunstmuseum art museum in the north-eastern Swiss town of St. Gallen, April 7, 2013. The exhibition 'Dan Flavin - Lights' runs until August 18. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Women wave as Pope Francis leaves St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a mass in Rome, April 7, 2013. The pontiff officially took possession of the basilica which is his cathedral in his capacity as bishop of Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Women wave as Pope Francis leaves St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a mass in Rome, April 7, 2013. The pontiff officially took possession of the basilica which is his cathedral in his capacity as bishop of Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Honda Gresini MotoGP rider Bryan Staring of Australia is helped by marshals after his fall at the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Losail International circuit in Doha, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Honda Gresini MotoGP rider Bryan Staring of Australia is helped by marshals after his fall at the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Losail International circuit in Doha, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>The mother of Rafael Sandoval, one of the seven workers who died in an accident at a brewery, mourns outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. An accident at a Mexico City brewery killed seven people early Sunday, Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo said. The accident happened in a tank that was undergoing maintenance and cleaning, a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. No details were provided. Grupo Modelo said it has informed authorities and has begun investigating the accident. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

The mother of Rafael Sandoval, one of the seven workers who died in an accident at a brewery, mourns outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. An accident at a Mexico City brewery killed seven people early...more

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A boy works at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

A boy works at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Monday, April 08, 2013

