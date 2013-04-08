The mother of Rafael Sandoval, one of the seven workers who died in an accident at a brewery, mourns outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. An accident at a Mexico City brewery killed seven people early Sunday, Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo said. The accident happened in a tank that was undergoing maintenance and cleaning, a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. No details were provided. Grupo Modelo said it has informed authorities and has begun investigating the accident. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya