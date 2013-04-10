Editor's choice
Locals carry a dead leopard which was killed after wandering into the town in Kathmandu, April 10, 2013. The leopard attacked and injured 15 people including 3 policemen before it was killed, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Students attend a lesson at a public school in Gudele, on the outskirts of South Sudan's capital Juba, April 8, 2013. The literacy rate in South Sudan is about one in four adults, according to local media. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
South Korean reporters prepare to report live at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A girl holds a sign indicating a seating area as guests arrive before the start of a show by Australian fashion label Maticevski at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A Palestinian woman rests as she protests inside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency headquarters in Gaza City, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waves as he walks up the eighth fairway during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Indigenous children look out from their house at the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya City, south of Managua, Nicaragua, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Vice President Joseph Biden gestures as he speaks about the need for common sense gun reform at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Palestinian boy suffering from Paranasal sinus cries as he receives treatment at a bee venom therapy center in Gaza City, April 8, 2013. The treatment, using the venom of honeybees, is known to be effective for diseases like epilepsy, spinal...more
(L-R) Musicians Samuel Moore, Mavis Staples and Justin Timberlake fist bump after Moore sang during a Memphis Soul music workshop hosted by first lady Michelle Obama in the State Dining Room of the White House, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Josh Beckett pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning during their game in San Diego, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A performer juggles flaming torches at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), in the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A combination of still images from video purportedly show Islamist scholar Sheikh Said Ramadan al-Bouti moments before, during, and after an explosion during his weekly religious lecture in Damascus moments prior to an explosion, said to be shot on...more
Model Hira Tareen, wearing a design by the House of Maheen, looks on before taking to the catwalk on the first day of Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
People stand beside a destroyed Mercedes car placed by Alliance24 car insurance company to promote a competition in front of a railway station in Zurich, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Singer Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prisoners are searched during an operation at the Nonthaburi prison near Bangkok, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Soldiers of the presidential guard battalion are pictured after a reception ceremony for Venezuela's Foreign Minister Elias Jaua at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)
An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport, April 9,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Job seekers listen to a presentation at the Colorado Hospital Association health care career fair in Denver, April 9, 2013. Over 700 registered for the event with over 30 health care providers represented. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Indian security personnel detain a victim of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3,500 people, during a protest in Mumbai, April 9, 2013. Over a hundred victims from the central Indian...more
Honour guard troops line up before a welcome ceremony for New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A member of the "red shirt" movement joins her hands in prayer during a gathering near the Democracy Monument, the site of bloody clashes with Thai security forces, in Bangkok, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-Zor, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
