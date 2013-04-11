An army officer writes a number on the arm of Ui Piyanart, a 20-year-old transgender, during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 7, 2013. Men over 21 must serve in the army, which has always been at the forefront of Thai politics but has come in for some rare criticism since 91 people died in anti-government protests in 2010. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which goes on for 10 days in recruitment centers around Thailand. Nobody wants a red card, which means serving for two years, with the chance of a posting in the dangerous south. Only those not considered physically capable of service, the mentally ill and those who have significantly altered their physical appearance - such as transgenders, who are more visible in Thai society than in many other nations - are exempt. Piyanart was not drafted. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj