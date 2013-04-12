Editors choice
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A breeder covers his face as he sits behind his chickens, which according to the breeder are not infected with the H7N9 virus, in Yuxin township, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A student protester kicks a store's shutter during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of the clergy becomes emotional after speaking about gun violence during a prayer service on the National Mall in Washington, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 10, 2013. A shortage of affordable housing in Indian cities has led to rampant illegal construction by...more
Activists dressed as prisoners demand the closure of the U.S. military's detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba while taking part in a protest in Times Square, New York April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the Korea Freedom Federation chant slogans during a rally for North Korea to re-start operations at the joint Kaesong Industrial Complex, at a railway station in Seoul April 11, 2013. The signs read, "Call to re-start operations at KIC"...more
A woman looks at men praying from behind a metal screen at the Western Wall Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Friends and relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of shooting victims in the village of Velika Ivanca, about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Belgrade April 12, 2013. A Serbian war veteran who killed 13 relatives and neighbours in a dawn rampage...more
A student protester is covered by a tear gas cloud from a police vehicle during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado more
A car is driven on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" as it rains, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Women react as they attend the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, Iran, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA
New York Knicks' Chris Copeland (L) goes for a rebound against Chicago Bulls' Carlos Boozer during the first half of their game in Chicago, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Palestinians visit prison cells in Gaza City that had been used by Israeli security services to keep Palestinian prisoners during Israel's occupation of Gaza Strip, April 11, 2013. A Hamas prisoners association has turned the place into an exhibition...more
Protesters dressed as penitents hold up a picture of Spain's Justice Minister Alberto Ruiz Gallardon during a justice workers protest in defence of the Spanish public justice system and against the increase in court and registry fees, in front of the...more
Lightning strikes across the skies of Patterson, Arkansas, April 10, 2013. Many of the storms in Tornado Alley that were forecast to be severe this week were taken out by a cold front from Canada. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fenerbahce's Pierre Webo heads the ball during their Europa League quarter-final second leg soccer match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A demonstrator throws a flare during a protest by boatmen against low prices and European regulations in the sector, outside the European Parliament in Brussels, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Du, 39, originally from Cape Verde, poses for a portrait inside his shack at Terras do Lelo slum in Caparica, near Lisbon, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Suspected gang member Josue Roberto Valencia is presented to the media outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, April 11, 2013. Valencia, 27, caught on Thursday morning in Amatitlan, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, is charged with...more
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, crosses symbolizing grave markers are placed upon the National Mall in Washington, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model presents a creation by Shakuhachi during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Spanish matador Eduardo Gallo drives a sword into a bull to kill it during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Belarussian schoolchildren attend an honour guard ceremony, which is part of the state patriotic education program and the preparation for the upcoming Victory Day celebrations, in Victory Square in Minsk, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
