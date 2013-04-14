Edition:
Sunday, April 14, 2013

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters inside a cage in a courtroom at the police academy in Cairo April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters inside a cage in a courtroom at the police academy in Cairo April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police/Handout

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police/Handout

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A reveller uses a water gun as he participates in a water fight during the Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A reveller uses a water gun as he participates in a water fight during the Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A North Korean soldier practices boxing moves in front of a guard tower on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean soldier practices boxing moves in front of a guard tower on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he celebrates taking pole position after the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he celebrates taking pole position after the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Hundreds of residents watch the demolition of the towers of one of the continent's major metal smelters, in Ciudad Juarez April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Hundreds of residents watch the demolition of the towers of one of the continent's major metal smelters, in Ciudad Juarez April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Sunday, April 14, 2013

The ink-stained finger of an Iraqi soldier is seen as he holds his rifle after casting his ballot at a polling station in Baghdad April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

The ink-stained finger of an Iraqi soldier is seen as he holds his rifle after casting his ballot at a polling station in Baghdad April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Billy Walker (L) and his father Richard from Yorkshire, England watch play during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Billy Walker (L) and his father Richard from Yorkshire, England watch play during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A dog watches its owner hold a candle during an Organizing for Action candlelight vigil against gun violence in Chicago, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

A dog watches its owner hold a candle during an Organizing for Action candlelight vigil against gun violence in Chicago, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Sunday, April 14, 2013

South Korean rapper Psy performs during his concert "Happening" in Seoul April 13, 2013. Psy performed his new song "Gentleman" in public for the first time on Saturday at the concert at Seoul's World Cup stadium. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean rapper Psy performs during his concert "Happening" in Seoul April 13, 2013. Psy performed his new song "Gentleman" in public for the first time on Saturday at the concert at Seoul's World Cup stadium. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A Millwall fan is arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Millwall fan is arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Harvey the Hound, the Calgary Flames mascot, jumps over a fan's head during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Phoenix Coyotes in Calgary, Alberta, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Harvey the Hound, the Calgary Flames mascot, jumps over a fan's head during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Phoenix Coyotes in Calgary, Alberta, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (not visible) ignites fireworks at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (not visible) ignites fireworks at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Millwall fans fight with police officers during their FA Cup semi-final soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Millwall fans fight with police officers during their FA Cup semi-final soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Quinnipiac's Matthew Peca (20) loses his footing against Yale's Kenny Agostino (18) in the second period of their men's NCAA college ice hockey championship game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Quinnipiac's Matthew Peca (20) loses his footing against Yale's Kenny Agostino (18) in the second period of their men's NCAA college ice hockey championship game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A man protests from his balcony during a demonstration in Lisbon April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

A man protests from his balcony during a demonstration in Lisbon April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A model adjusts her shoe while presenting a creation by Peruvian designer Sumy Kujon during Lima Fashion Week in Lima April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A model adjusts her shoe while presenting a creation by Peruvian designer Sumy Kujon during Lima Fashion Week in Lima April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Eleven-year-olds Bridget Dougherty, Julia DeRosa and Teresa Levine (L-R) react to merchandise on display inside the global pop music sensation One Direction's exclusive 1D World pop-up retail store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Eleven-year-olds Bridget Dougherty, Julia DeRosa and Teresa Levine (L-R) react to merchandise on display inside the global pop music sensation One Direction's exclusive 1D World pop-up retail store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts...more

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waits for a recovery truck after his car after running out of fuel during the second quarter of the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waits for a recovery truck after his car after running out of fuel during the second quarter of the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13,...more

Sunday, April 14, 2013

A Russian police officer detains a participant during a "Day of Russian rage" protest by nationalist activists in Moscow April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian police officer detains a participant during a "Day of Russian rage" protest by nationalist activists in Moscow April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, April 14, 2013

Hibernian's goalkeeper Ben Williams saves a shot from Falkirk's Lyle Taylor (L) in the final minutes of extra time during their Scottish Cup semi-final soccer match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland April 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

Hibernian's goalkeeper Ben Williams saves a shot from Falkirk's Lyle Taylor (L) in the final minutes of extra time during their Scottish Cup semi-final soccer match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland April 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir more

Sunday, April 14, 2013

An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 14, 2013

