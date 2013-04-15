Editor's choice
A Somali girl and her brother run to safety near the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, April 14, 2013. At least 16 people were killed as two car bombs exploded outside the law courts in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and gunmen stormed the building on...more
A Somali girl and her brother run to safety near the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, April 14, 2013. At least 16 people were killed as two car bombs exploded outside the law courts in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and gunmen stormed the building on Sunday, before a gunbattle erupted with security forces besieging the compound, witnesses said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A sub-machine gun is seen through a barbed-wired fence decorated with ribbons at an observation post near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A sub-machine gun is seen through a barbed-wired fence decorated with ribbons at an observation post near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man cries at Oviedo cemetery in front of a memorial grave for Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish civil war, in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 14, 2013. The bloody civil war lasted three years and claimed half a million lives....more
A man cries at Oviedo cemetery in front of a memorial grave for Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish civil war, in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 14, 2013. The bloody civil war lasted three years and claimed half a million lives. Francisco Franco's rebel forces overthrew the republic in 1939. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia loses his rear wheel as he drives during the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia loses his rear wheel as he drives during the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a sevillana dress is pictured before she takes part in a carriage exhibition at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman wearing a sevillana dress is pictured before she takes part in a carriage exhibition at the Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Adam Scott of Australia lines up a chip shot to the 13th green during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Adam Scott of Australia lines up a chip shot to the 13th green during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker cycles while another walks along a red wall of the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in central Beijing, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker cycles while another walks along a red wall of the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in central Beijing, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Sylvio Rodelin of Lille (L) challenges Steve Mandanda of Olympique Marseille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Grand Stade Lille Metropole Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Sylvio Rodelin of Lille (L) challenges Steve Mandanda of Olympique Marseille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Grand Stade Lille Metropole Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A South Sudanese model prepares backstage during the Miss World South Sudan contest in Juba, South Sudan, April 13, 2013. The finals of the Miss World contest will take place in September in Indonesia. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A South Sudanese model prepares backstage during the Miss World South Sudan contest in Juba, South Sudan, April 13, 2013. The finals of the Miss World contest will take place in September in Indonesia. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A firefighter holds a ladder as people climb down at the site of a hotel fire in Xiangyang, Hubei province, April 14, 2013. At least 11 people have been confirmed dead and 50 others injured in the fire on Sunday morning, Xinhua News Agency reported....more
A firefighter holds a ladder as people climb down at the site of a hotel fire in Xiangyang, Hubei province, April 14, 2013. At least 11 people have been confirmed dead and 50 others injured in the fire on Sunday morning, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony slam dunks the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (R) in the second half of their game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony slam dunks the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (R) in the second half of their game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A Hindu devotee hanging from a rope throws offering towards other devotees during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata, April 14, 2013. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day...more
A Hindu devotee hanging from a rope throws offering towards other devotees during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata, April 14, 2013. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Richard Spooner of the U.S. riding Cristallo clears a hurdle during the Grand Prix Hermes jumping event as part of the Saut Hermes International Jumping Competition at the Grand Palais in Paris, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Richard Spooner of the U.S. riding Cristallo clears a hurdle during the Grand Prix Hermes jumping event as part of the Saut Hermes International Jumping Competition at the Grand Palais in Paris, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A child looks at a statue street performer dressed as a green soldier at Fatahilah museum park in Jakarta's old city, April 14, 2013. As many as 10 statue performers gather at Fatahilah museum park on weekends to entertain visitors....more
A child looks at a statue street performer dressed as a green soldier at Fatahilah museum park in Jakarta's old city, April 14, 2013. As many as 10 statue performers gather at Fatahilah museum park on weekends to entertain visitors. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A blaze is seen in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea, in this picture taken from just south of the DMZ in Goseong, northeast of Seoul, April 13, 2013. The blaze, first spotted in the northern side of the 4-km-wide DMZ on...more
A blaze is seen in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea, in this picture taken from just south of the DMZ in Goseong, northeast of Seoul, April 13, 2013. The blaze, first spotted in the northern side of the 4-km-wide DMZ on Saturday, spread and reached within 100 meters of the nearest South Korean guard posts inside the DMZ, Yonhap reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. Picture taken April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Goseong County Office
Sunderland's coach Paolo Di Canio reacts after Stephane Sessegnon (unseen) scored during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United in Newcastle, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sunderland's coach Paolo Di Canio reacts after Stephane Sessegnon (unseen) scored during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United in Newcastle, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Revellers enjoy foam and splashing water during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, April 14, 2013. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad...more
Revellers enjoy foam and splashing water during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, April 14, 2013. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Actress Kerry Washington gets caught up in the train of her dress as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kerry Washington gets caught up in the train of her dress as she arrives at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux (R) connects a punch on Nonito Donaire of Philippines during their WBO/WBA junior featherweight title unification fight at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux (R) connects a punch on Nonito Donaire of Philippines during their WBO/WBA junior featherweight title unification fight at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bowling Green State University's Sam Roitblat leaps into the air after advancing to the semi-finals during their match at the Quidditch World Cup VI in Kissimmee, Florida, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he leaves after voting for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he leaves after voting for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas, April 14, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Macklemore performs "Can't Hold Us" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Macklemore performs "Can't Hold Us" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A girl infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain draws a picture with a nurse at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A girl infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain draws a picture with a nurse at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A Ferrari team member shows the pit board to Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 14, 2013. Alonso roared to a dominant victory in a highly strategic Chinese...more
A Ferrari team member shows the pit board to Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain during the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 14, 2013. Alonso roared to a dominant victory in a highly strategic Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday to give Ferrari their first win of the Formula One season and put the pressure on champions Red Bull. REUTERS/Diego Azubel/Pool
Next Slideshows
Editors choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.