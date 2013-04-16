Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 16, 2013 | 1:35pm BST

Editor's choice

<p>Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line in a photo by photographer Dan Lampariello in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello</p>

Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line in a photo by photographer Dan Lampariello in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line in a photo by photographer Dan Lampariello in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

Close
1 / 24
<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
2 / 24
<p>A local resident stands on the doorstep of her house near her flooded courtyard as water from the Prypyat river overflows its banks during spring flooding in the village of Khlupin, south of Minsk, Belarus, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A local resident stands on the doorstep of her house near her flooded courtyard as water from the Prypyat river overflows its banks during spring flooding in the village of Khlupin, south of Minsk, Belarus, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A local resident stands on the doorstep of her house near her flooded courtyard as water from the Prypyat river overflows its banks during spring flooding in the village of Khlupin, south of Minsk, Belarus, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 24
<p>An Israeli soldier sits next to graves of fallen soldiers before a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier sits next to graves of fallen soldiers before a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

An Israeli soldier sits next to graves of fallen soldiers before a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 24
<p>A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
5 / 24
<p>Debris is seen along Boylston Street after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Debris is seen along Boylston Street after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Debris is seen along Boylston Street after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
6 / 24
<p>A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Drift" (2009) by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Drift" (2009) by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Drift" (2009) by artist Ron Mueck during the press day for his exhibition at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
7 / 24
<p>A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, talks to the media as she is transferred from the ICU to a public ward at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. According to a hospital spokesperson, the H7N9 virus is no longer detected in the girl's body. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, talks to the media as she is transferred from the ICU to a public ward at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. According to a hospital spokesperson, the H7N9 virus is no longer...more

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, talks to the media as she is transferred from the ICU to a public ward at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. According to a hospital spokesperson, the H7N9 virus is no longer detected in the girl's body. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. Navy personnels walk in front of a U.S flag in the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as it docks at Tsim Sha Tsui for routine port visit in Hong Kong, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

U.S. Navy personnels walk in front of a U.S flag in the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as it docks at Tsim Sha Tsui for routine port visit in Hong Kong, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

U.S. Navy personnels walk in front of a U.S flag in the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA 5) as it docks at Tsim Sha Tsui for routine port visit in Hong Kong, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 24
<p>Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Participants of the Third April Spring People's Art Festival hold an outdoor performance in Pyongyang, to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
10 / 24
<p>A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
11 / 24
<p>Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 24
<p>Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante's hand bleeds after he was cut by his sword while killing the bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante's hand bleeds after he was cut by his sword while killing the bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo more

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante's hand bleeds after he was cut by his sword while killing the bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
13 / 24
<p>Models present creations by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
14 / 24
<p>South Korean soldiers take their positions as a man takes a photo with his iPad during an anti-terror and security drill at a subway station in Seoul, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

South Korean soldiers take their positions as a man takes a photo with his iPad during an anti-terror and security drill at a subway station in Seoul, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

South Korean soldiers take their positions as a man takes a photo with his iPad during an anti-terror and security drill at a subway station in Seoul, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
15 / 24
<p>A man is smeared with vermillion powder while celebrating "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, near Kathmandu, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A man is smeared with vermillion powder while celebrating "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, near Kathmandu, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A man is smeared with vermillion powder while celebrating "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, near Kathmandu, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 24
<p>A technician stands near equipment of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experience at the Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in the French village of Cessy near Geneva in Switzerland, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A technician stands near equipment of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experience at the Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in the French village of Cessy near Geneva in Switzerland, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A technician stands near equipment of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experience at the Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in the French village of Cessy near Geneva in Switzerland, April 15, 2013.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
17 / 24
<p>An examinee takes a swivel chair test as a medical staff member stands by during a military pilot selection in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An examinee takes a swivel chair test as a medical staff member stands by during a military pilot selection in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

An examinee takes a swivel chair test as a medical staff member stands by during a military pilot selection in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 24
<p>A red flag covers the face of an honour guard during a welcome ceremony for Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A red flag covers the face of an honour guard during a welcome ceremony for Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A red flag covers the face of an honour guard during a welcome ceremony for Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 24
<p>Homeowner Wilmer Hernandez picks a picture from the wall of his bedroom before learning that his eviction, which was issued by Banco Sabadell, was suspended by the court in Valencia, Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Homeowner Wilmer Hernandez picks a picture from the wall of his bedroom before learning that his eviction, which was issued by Banco Sabadell, was suspended by the court in Valencia, Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Homeowner Wilmer Hernandez picks a picture from the wall of his bedroom before learning that his eviction, which was issued by Banco Sabadell, was suspended by the court in Valencia, Spain, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
20 / 24
<p>French gendarmes advance past flames near a make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French gendarmes advance past flames near a make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

French gendarmes advance past flames near a make-shift shelter during clashes with anti-airport protesters on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
21 / 24
<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures during a news conference in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures during a news conference in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures during a news conference in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
22 / 24
<p>Palestinian load freshly harvested green wheat onto a truck in a field near the West Bank city of Jenin, April 13, 2013. The wheat is roasted and used to make Freekeh, a Middle Eastern cereal dish. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian load freshly harvested green wheat onto a truck in a field near the West Bank city of Jenin, April 13, 2013. The wheat is roasted and used to make Freekeh, a Middle Eastern cereal dish. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

Palestinian load freshly harvested green wheat onto a truck in a field near the West Bank city of Jenin, April 13, 2013. The wheat is roasted and used to make Freekeh, a Middle Eastern cereal dish. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
23 / 24
<p>A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, April 16, 2013

A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Apr 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Apr 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Apr 2013
Editors choice

Editors choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos