Concentration camp survivor Petro Mischtschuk, 87, from Ukraine stands near the memorial side of the Little Camp at former concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, April 14, 2013. Mischtschuk returned to Buchenwald on the occassion of the liberation day ceremonies. Between July 1937 and April 1945, the Nazis imprisoned a quarter million people in concentration camp Buchenwald with a death toll of around 56,000. Buchenwald was liberated on April 11, 1945 by U.S troops. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner