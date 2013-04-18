Editor's choice
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS
New York Yankees take the field before their MLB Interleague game with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York April 16, 2013. Players are all wearing the number 42 in honor of Hall of Fame player Jackie Robinson. Right fielder Ichiro Suzuki is in the foreground. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Free Syrian Army fighters take their position, as one of them points his weapon from the top of a building in Deir al-Zor April 16, 2013. Picture taken April 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A member of public weeps as the coffin of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher is transported from St Clement Danes church towards St Paul's Cathedral during her funeral procession, in London April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/POOL
Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Guests read from the order during the funeral service of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London April 17, 2013 Thatcher, who was Conservative prime minister between 1979 and 1990, died on April 8 at the age of 87. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ukrainians suffering from infectious diseases such as HIV, AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis take part in a rally in front of Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building to protest against the lack of drugs for treatment, which are supposed to be bought by the state and handed out for free to patients, in Kiev April 17, 2013. The protesters believe they will die soon due to the lack of health care from the state. Ukraine suffers from one of the most severe HIV and AIDS epidemics in Europe, according to the World Health Organisation. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Miners and residents of the Asturian Mining Regions, carrying the flag of the Asturias region, attend a demonstration to support the continuation of coal mining in Mieres, northern Spain, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman lights frankincense as she prays at Shwedagon pagoda on the first day of Myanmar's traditional New Year in Yangon April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Obama speaks between Vice President Joe Biden and former Rep. Gabby Giffords on commonsense measures to reduce gun violence, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man rides a bicycle during a dust storm in a Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2013. Picture taken April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Investigators lean over the rooftop of a building located above the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street two-days after multiple explosions at the Boston Marathon killed three and injured 176 in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People erect a coffin shaped placard featuring a skeleton with the head of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher at a party at Free Derry corner following the funeral of Thatcher in Londonderry April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An army officer is carried by supporters after being released from jail in Khartoum, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Taiwan-made MK-30 rockets are launched from Thunderbolt-2000 multiple rocket launchers during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Penghu, west of Taiwan, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An employee looks at South Korean soldiers as they take part in an anti-terror and security drill at the Integrated Government Complex in Sejong, south of Seoul, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People take cover from tear gas as they take part in a demonstration against France's planned legalisation of same-sex marriage in Paris, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
VfB Stuttgart's players celebrate after winning against SC Freiburg in their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final match in Stuttgart April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Rwandan genocide survivor Immaculee Ilibagiza (L) takes part in her naturalization ceremony to become a new citizen of the U.S. in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man and a woman rest at a commercial district in central Madrid April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman wearing a kimono walks at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Ferry boats pass through a patch of sunlight as they cross the Hudson River in front of the New York City skyline as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Wigan Athletic's Maynor Figueroa (L) and James McCarthy (2nd L) challenge Manchester City's Scott Sinclair during their English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, northern England April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
