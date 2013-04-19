Editor's choice
Investigators stand amid the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Investigators stand amid the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A refugee woman waits for medication at a treatment centre run by humanitarian organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres, or Doctors Without Borders, at the Yida camp in South Sudan's Unity State, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A refugee woman waits for medication at a treatment centre run by humanitarian organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres, or Doctors Without Borders, at the Yida camp in South Sudan's Unity State, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI
Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI
A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination centre in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A breeding bull stands under infrared lights, used to relax his muscles, at an artificial insemination centre in the village of Hohenzell, Upper Austria April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bangladeshi worker Mohamed, 25, is seen inside his tent in the southwestern Greek town of Manolada April 18, 2013, following a shooting incident on Wednesday evening. Greece's government strongly condemned on Thursday the shooting of dozens of...more
Bangladeshi worker Mohamed, 25, is seen inside his tent in the southwestern Greek town of Manolada April 18, 2013, following a shooting incident on Wednesday evening. Greece's government strongly condemned on Thursday the shooting of dozens of immigrants at a strawberry farm in southern Greece that left more than 20 slightly injured, the latest violent incident in the crisis-hit country. Three Greek foremen at the farm in the southwestern town of Manolada opened fire at about 200 Bangladeshi immigrants who protested over unpaid wages on Wednesday, police said. More than 20 people were hospitalized but were not heavily injured. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Women wearing typical Sevillana outfits laugh during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Women wearing typical Sevillana outfits laugh during the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A member of an anti-North Korean civic group talks on his phone behind a burned banner depicting North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un as a character from Chinese folk tale "Journey to the West" during an anti-North Korea rally near the U.S. embassy in...more
A member of an anti-North Korean civic group talks on his phone behind a burned banner depicting North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un as a character from Chinese folk tale "Journey to the West" during an anti-North Korea rally near the U.S. embassy in central Seoul, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A paramilitary soldier carries a tent for survivors of an earthquake after unloading it from a helicopter in the town of Mashkeel, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, near the Iranian border, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A Boston Red Sox hat is seen among a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings on Boylston street in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. President Barack Obama was due to visit Boston on Thursday to attend a memorial...more
A Boston Red Sox hat is seen among a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings on Boylston street in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. President Barack Obama was due to visit Boston on Thursday to attend a memorial service for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing amid a manhunt for a suspect seen on video taken before two blasts struck near the finish line on Monday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)
Guatemala's ex-dictator Efrain Rios Montt, sits alone at his table after being abandoned by his lawyers during the 20th day of his trial in the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Guatemala's ex-dictator Efrain Rios Montt, sits alone at his table after being abandoned by his lawyers during the 20th day of his trial in the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Models present creations from the Salinas 2013/2014 summer collection during Rio Fashion Week in Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Models present creations from the Salinas 2013/2014 summer collection during Rio Fashion Week in Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Meghan Clontz of Oklahoma City travelled to the town of West to be with family members after the massive explosion in the town near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Meghan Clontz of Oklahoma City travelled to the town of West to be with family members after the massive explosion in the town near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Members of the lower house of parliament Bundestag cast their votes in Berlin, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Members of the lower house of parliament Bundestag cast their votes in Berlin, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is wheeled into the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Marcus Vinicius Mesquita, 5, born with a malformed spine, is wheeled into the sea by volunteers of the "Praia para Todos" ("Beach for Everyone") project on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A man prepares a hot air balloon during the National Festival of Ballooning in Brasilia, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man prepares a hot air balloon during the National Festival of Ballooning in Brasilia, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous Indians occupy the entrance of the Planalto Palace, during a protest against demarcation of indigenous lands and reserves in Brazil, in Brasilia, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous Indians occupy the entrance of the Planalto Palace, during a protest against demarcation of indigenous lands and reserves in Brazil, in Brasilia, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol of Spain loses control of the ball during their NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol of Spain loses control of the ball during their NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men run down a street in Jerusalem's Old City, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men run down a street in Jerusalem's Old City, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A contestant of the beauty pageant for elderly women "Queen of the Elderly" sits onstage in Guadalajara, Mexico, April 17, 2013. Eight contestants, ranging in age from 65-75, answered questions about their lives and what it means to be a senior...more
A contestant of the beauty pageant for elderly women "Queen of the Elderly" sits onstage in Guadalajara, Mexico, April 17, 2013. Eight contestants, ranging in age from 65-75, answered questions about their lives and what it means to be a senior citizen in today's society, as they competed in the annual event to win the top prize of a handbag and jewellery creations by local designers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
(From R-L) Patrick Moran of Dorchester hugs his daughter Abigail, 7, as she prays beside a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings beside her brother Pat, 14, in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
(From R-L) Patrick Moran of Dorchester hugs his daughter Abigail, 7, as she prays beside a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings beside her brother Pat, 14, in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A visitor looks at the installation titled "mitten" by Katharina Hinsberg from Edith Wahlandt gallery at the Art Cologne fair in Cologne, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A visitor looks at the installation titled "mitten" by Katharina Hinsberg from Edith Wahlandt gallery at the Art Cologne fair in Cologne, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Staff take part in a preventive exercise against animal escape in order to enhance its capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Staff take part in a preventive exercise against animal escape in order to enhance its capability of emergency handling at a zoo in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.