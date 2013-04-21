Editor's Choice
A boy holds his mother's leg as he cries in front of their damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake at Longmen village, Lushan county in Ya'an, Sichuan province April 21, 2013. Rescuers poured into a remote corner of southwestern China on Sunday as the death toll from the country's worst earthquake in three years climbed to 164 with more than 6,700 injured, state media said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police try to stop protesters from crossing over a barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013, courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police. A telephone call from a resident led police to the boat where the suspect, identified as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was hiding and a police helicopter detected a heat signal that confirmed his presence there, said Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout
A woman with her child strapped onto her back attends a support group for people with HIV and their families at the headquarters of the Centre Esperance Loyola (CEL - Loyola Hope Centre), a West African Jesuit organisation, in Agoe-Nyive, a suburb of Lome, April 16, 2013. According to the African Jesuit AIDS Network, there were 120,000 people living with HIV in Togo in 2009, but HIV prevalence in the country seems to be on a downward trend. Picture taken April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Bosnian Muslim women stand near graves before a mass funeral in the town of Vlasenica, in the Serbian part of Bosnia, April 20, 2013. The remains of some 11 Bosnian Muslims, killed by Serb forces during the country's 1992-1995 Bosnian war, were exhumed from mass graves near Vlasenica with more expected to be found. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he sits on a chair in the middle of a street in Aleppo April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in this handout photo provided by the Massachusetts State Police in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. Tsarnaev had been hiding in the stern of a boat parked in the backyard of a house in Watertown, police said. A resident called police after spotting blood on the boat. Picture taken April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police/Handout
Former French hostage Tanguy Moulin-Fournier (L) and his wife Albane look through the plane window as they are welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at Orly airport, April 20, 2013. The Moulin-Fournier, a French family of seven, including four children, were released in Cameroon following secret talks ending two months of captivity in the hands of Nigerian Islamist militants. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
New York Yankees Brett Gardner attempts to catch a fly ball during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman hugs a MIT police officer after a vigil for slain officer Sean Collier, 26, at the Town Common in Wilmington, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. Collier was shot multiple times in his car on Thursday night as Boston Marathon bombing suspects Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan tried to evade capture. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Spanish matador Juan Jose Padilla leans on a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A hot air balloon flies above the National Mane Garrincha Stadium during the National Festival of Ballooning in Brasilia April 20, 2013. The festival is part of Brasilia's 53rd anniversary celebrations. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Lawyers shouting anti-Musharraf slogans scuffle with paramilitary soldiers outside the anti-terrorism court where former Pakistani president and head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party Pervez Musharraf is attending a hearing, in Islamabad April 20, 2013. Musharraf was taken before the court on Saturday in connection with allegations that he ordered the illegal detention of judges while he was in power, his lawyer said. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Feng Qing Yu (C), 61, prepares to compete in a bodybuilding competition next to his bother Feng Qing Ji (R), 69, and Jin He, 57, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province April 20, 2013. Amateur male and female bodybuilders from clubs around Shaoxing city competed in a one-day event to promote the sport. Categories range from "Mr. Fitness man" to "Grand Old man" - for male participants over fifty years old. Every contestant to take first prize received a medal, diploma and 1000 rmb ($160) in cash. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of law enforcement monitor the start of the Salt Lake City Marathon in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 20, 2013. The Salt Lake City Marathon is the first major marathon since the April 15 bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon that claimed three lives. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho reacts before their Spanish first division soccer match against Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (R) laughs at a comment by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) as they take their places for an IMF governors group photo during IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, April 20, 2013. Also pictured is Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (2nd L). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith splits the defense of Boston Celtics center Kevin Garnett (R) and forward Paul Pierce in the second half of Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals basketball playoff series in New York, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi holds his ballot as he leaves the polling booths during the third day of the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 20, 2013. The Italian parliament failed to elect a president in the fifth round of voting on Saturday, with most electors returning blank ballots after a disagreement over candidates threw the main centre-left alliance into disarray. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Visitors pose with an employee dressed as a dinosaur at Adlabs Imagica theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor reacts as she stands in her damaged house after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Lushan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province April 21, 2013. Rescuers poured into a remote corner of southwestern China on Sunday as the death toll from the country's worst earthquake in three years climbed to 164 with more than 6,700 injured, state media said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man stands in a bush while smoking a marijuana joint at the Vancouver Art Gallery during the annual 4/20 day, which promotes the use of marijuana, in Vancouver, British Columbia April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Texas State Troopers block a railway line leading towards a fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 20, 2013. Officials in West, Texas made plans on Saturday to allow residents to return to their homes in parts of town that have been blocked off since Wednesday night's deadly blast at a local fertilizer plant. Authorities on Friday put the death toll at 14 and said 200 people were injured, and Reyes said Saturday morning that those numbers had not changed. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Neighbors use cameras to record images of the boat at 67 Franklin St. where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was hiding inside in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
