Men run past the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake, on the side of a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013.

Men run past the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake, on the side of a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Men run past the debris of a landslide caused by Saturday's earthquake, on the side of a road to Lingguan township, in Baoxing county in Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Police officers capture a suspected hit man after the murder of a bus driver in Zona 6 in Guatemala City, April 22, 2013. A bus driver was shot to death in Zona 6 in Guatemala City for not paying extortion fees to a criminal gang, according to the police at the scene.

Police officers capture a suspected hit man after the murder of a bus driver in Zona 6 in Guatemala City, April 22, 2013. A bus driver was shot to death in Zona 6 in Guatemala City for not paying extortion fees to a criminal gang, according to the...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Police officers capture a suspected hit man after the murder of a bus driver in Zona 6 in Guatemala City, April 22, 2013. A bus driver was shot to death in Zona 6 in Guatemala City for not paying extortion fees to a criminal gang, according to the police at the scene. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

U.S. Marine soldiers take a nap during the Combined Joint Logistics Over The Shore (CJLOTS) exercise, which is part of the annual joint exercise "Foal Eagle" by the U.S. and South Korea, at a seashore in Pohang, southeast of Seoul, April 22, 2013.

U.S. Marine soldiers take a nap during the Combined Joint Logistics Over The Shore (CJLOTS) exercise, which is part of the annual joint exercise "Foal Eagle" by the U.S. and South Korea, at a seashore in Pohang, southeast of Seoul, April 22, 2013....more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

U.S. Marine soldiers take a nap during the Combined Joint Logistics Over The Shore (CJLOTS) exercise, which is part of the annual joint exercise "Foal Eagle" by the U.S. and South Korea, at a seashore in Pohang, southeast of Seoul, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People gather in front of a burnt bus after pro-strike activists set fire to it, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2013.

People gather in front of a burnt bus after pro-strike activists set fire to it, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People gather in front of a burnt bus after pro-strike activists set fire to it, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, accompanied by their sisters, is seen in this photo provided by the Suleimanova family in Makhachkala, April 22, 2013.

A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, accompanied by their sisters, is seen in this photo provided by the Suleimanova family in Makhachkala, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A photo showing Dzhokhar (C, bottom) and Tamerlan (C, top) Tsarnaev, accompanied by their sisters, is seen in this photo provided by the Suleimanova family in Makhachkala, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Suleimanova family

A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois, April 22, 2013. The Fox River is expected to crest after heavy rains brought flooding to the area last week.

A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois, April 22, 2013. The Fox River is expected to crest after heavy rains brought flooding to the area last week. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois, April 22, 2013. The Fox River is expected to crest after heavy rains brought flooding to the area last week. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners leave the funeral Mass for Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts April 22, 2013. Krystle Campbell died in the two explosions that hit the Boston Marathon on April 15 killing at least three people and injuring more than 100 others.

Mourners leave the funeral Mass for Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts April 22, 2013. Krystle Campbell died in the two explosions that hit the Boston Marathon on April 15 killing at least...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Mourners leave the funeral Mass for Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts April 22, 2013. Krystle Campbell died in the two explosions that hit the Boston Marathon on April 15 killing at least three people and injuring more than 100 others. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a curtain to be erected as cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighbourhood of Salaheddine, April 21, 2013.

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a curtain to be erected as cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighbourhood of Salaheddine, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a curtain to be erected as cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighbourhood of Salaheddine, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali

A flag is seen covering the face of a honor guard during a welcoming ceremony for U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey at the Bayi Building in Beijing, April 22, 2013.

A flag is seen covering the face of a honor guard during a welcoming ceremony for U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey at the Bayi Building in Beijing, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A flag is seen covering the face of a honor guard during a welcoming ceremony for U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey at the Bayi Building in Beijing, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

A Palestinian smokes outside the gate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters during a protest to demand the resumption of financial aid for refugees, in Gaza City, April 22, 2013.

A Palestinian smokes outside the gate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters during a protest to demand the resumption of financial aid for refugees, in Gaza City, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A Palestinian smokes outside the gate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters during a protest to demand the resumption of financial aid for refugees, in Gaza City, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Participants attend a parade commemorating Earth Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, April 22, 2013.

Participants attend a parade commemorating Earth Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Participants attend a parade commemorating Earth Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tania Akhter, 10, lies on a bed at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital from splinter injuries after a crude bomb blast in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2013. Tania found the crude bomb near her residence and it exploded in her hand, according to the police, who also said the crude bomb was made by pro-strike activists.

Tania Akhter, 10, lies on a bed at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital from splinter injuries after a crude bomb blast in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2013. Tania found the crude bomb near her residence and it exploded in her hand,...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Tania Akhter, 10, lies on a bed at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital from splinter injuries after a crude bomb blast in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 22, 2013. Tania found the crude bomb near her residence and it exploded in her hand, according to the police, who also said the crude bomb was made by pro-strike activists. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A man looks up at his friends (unseen) as they pull a sack filled with mud while constructing a well at Khokana, Lalitpur, Nepal, April 22, 2013.

A man looks up at his friends (unseen) as they pull a sack filled with mud while constructing a well at Khokana, Lalitpur, Nepal, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A man looks up at his friends (unseen) as they pull a sack filled with mud while constructing a well at Khokana, Lalitpur, Nepal, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An elderly woman sitting on a sofa in front of damaged houses, cries, after Saturday's earthquake, in Taiping town of Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013.

An elderly woman sitting on a sofa in front of damaged houses, cries, after Saturday's earthquake, in Taiping town of Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

An elderly woman sitting on a sofa in front of damaged houses, cries, after Saturday's earthquake, in Taiping town of Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Manchester United's Robin Van Persie (C) celebrates his goal against Aston Villa with Ryan Giggs (2nd R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, April 22, 2013.

Manchester United's Robin Van Persie (C) celebrates his goal against Aston Villa with Ryan Giggs (2nd R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Manchester United's Robin Van Persie (C) celebrates his goal against Aston Villa with Ryan Giggs (2nd R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Schoolchildren collect rubbish from Karachi's Clifton beach during a cleaning campaign as part of the commemoration of Earth Day, April 22, 2013.

Schoolchildren collect rubbish from Karachi's Clifton beach during a cleaning campaign as part of the commemoration of Earth Day, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Schoolchildren collect rubbish from Karachi's Clifton beach during a cleaning campaign as part of the commemoration of Earth Day, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket is seen as it launches from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, April 21, 2013.

The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket is seen as it launches from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket is seen as it launches from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Chicago Bulls Nate Robinson drives to the basket defended by the Brooklyn Nets' Deron Williams in the first period of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series in Brooklyn, April 22, 2013.

Chicago Bulls Nate Robinson drives to the basket defended by the Brooklyn Nets' Deron Williams in the first period of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series in Brooklyn, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Chicago Bulls Nate Robinson drives to the basket defended by the Brooklyn Nets' Deron Williams in the first period of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series in Brooklyn, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wang Zhenjun, 62, gestures as he speaks to journalists in front of his damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, China, April 22, 2013.

Wang Zhenjun, 62, gestures as he speaks to journalists in front of his damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, China, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Wang Zhenjun, 62, gestures as he speaks to journalists in front of his damaged house after Saturday's earthquake in Lushan county, China, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Greek former defence minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos arrives for a court trial as defendant for money laundering in Athens April 22, 2013. Tsohatzopoulos, who has held various portfolios including defence since the 1980s, faces felony charges in relation to property deals and possible tax violations. Tsohatzopoulos nearly became prime minister in 1996 only to be narrowly defeated in an internal party vote to become chairman of the then ruling Socialist PASOK party.

Greek former defence minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos arrives for a court trial as defendant for money laundering in Athens April 22, 2013. Tsohatzopoulos, who has held various portfolios including defence since the 1980s, faces felony charges in...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Greek former defence minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos arrives for a court trial as defendant for money laundering in Athens April 22, 2013. Tsohatzopoulos, who has held various portfolios including defence since the 1980s, faces felony charges in relation to property deals and possible tax violations. Tsohatzopoulos nearly became prime minister in 1996 only to be narrowly defeated in an internal party vote to become chairman of the then ruling Socialist PASOK party. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Juventus' Paul Pogba (C) kicks the ball during their match against AC Milan in their Serie A soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, April 21, 2013.

Juventus' Paul Pogba (C) kicks the ball during their match against AC Milan in their Serie A soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Juventus' Paul Pogba (C) kicks the ball during their match against AC Milan in their Serie A soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) looks at his watch before addressing trainees with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso during a meeting at the EC headquarters in Brussels, April 22, 2013.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) looks at his watch before addressing trainees with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso during a meeting at the EC headquarters in Brussels, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) looks at his watch before addressing trainees with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso during a meeting at the EC headquarters in Brussels, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wal Krikowa carries his highbanker that is used to look for gold at Shoalhaven River near Braidwood, east of Canberra, Australia, April 20, 2013.

Wal Krikowa carries his highbanker that is used to look for gold at Shoalhaven River near Braidwood, east of Canberra, Australia, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Wal Krikowa carries his highbanker that is used to look for gold at Shoalhaven River near Braidwood, east of Canberra, Australia, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A woman looks at her child as they rest among the wreckage after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013.

A woman looks at her child as they rest among the wreckage after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A woman looks at her child as they rest among the wreckage after Saturday's earthquake in Lingguan town of Baoxing county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

