Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former U.S. president George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police charge protesters during an anti-austerity demonstration in Madrid, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People watch as rescue workers continue their operations at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Anzor Tsarnaev and Zubeidat Tsarnaeva, parents of Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, take part in a news conference in Makhachkala, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
President Obama and first lady Michelle bow their heads during a memorial service for the victims of the fertilizer plant explosion last week, at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
People use a flashlight to search for survivors among the rubble of an area, damaged by what activists say was a missile attack from the Syrian regime, in Raqqa province, east Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Female inmates, a member of the medical staff (2nd R) and a penitentiary officer (R) watch a live broadcast of a nationwide phone-in with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the tubercular hospital of a prison in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A devotee wears his clothes after taking a holy bath at the Balaju Baise Dhara during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu, April 25, 2013. Devotees believe that the water from these stone spouts, which is collected from the catchment area of the Nagarjun forest behind the spouts, will cure pains and skin diseases. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Father and son, and former President's, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, shake hands at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Children of the Romanian gypsy community stand on a hill as policemen (background) accompany an excavator while it demolishes several shacks in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen (C) and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Ekpe Udoh (L) and teammate forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (R) watch the rebound during the first half of Game 3 of their NBA first round playoff series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
President Obama stands alongside (L-R) former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paramilitary police snipers raise their heads from basins of water during a practice session of holding their breaths underwater, as part of a psychological training, at an annual drill in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chelsea's David Luiz celebrates scoring a goal against FC Basel during theEuropa League semi-final first leg match at St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel, April 25, 2013. Chelsea won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A full moon rises over the skyline of New York City above 42nd Street (C), as seen across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A model applies make-up backstage at Tbilisi Fashion Week, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A damaged statue of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Palestinian boy is seen reflected in a broken mirror as he sleeps inside his family house near the border between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Britain's Prince Harry wears a pair of goggles, to experience what it is like to have a brain injury, during a visit to Headway, the brain injury association, during a visit to Nottingham, central England, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
A woman known as Purl 1, 47, originally from Essex and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland, April 25, 2013. The group is planning to target the June 17-18 G8 summit in Enniskillen with yarnbombing, a type of graffiti using knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks with reporters after reading a statement on chemical weapon use in Syria during a news conference in Abu Dhabi, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
Messages at a memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings are seen in Boston, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Rescue workers pull a garment worker alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
