A man pierces the cheeks of a Hindu devotee while pouring milk in her mouth during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. Hindu devotees subject themselves to painful rituals during the religious procession to demonstrate their faith and as a penance to the deity at a temple dedicated to the goddess Shitla. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vanessa Moreno, 24, holds her two-month-old baby Makayla at Prototypes residential treatment program in Pomona, California, March 26, 2013. Prototypes is part of the Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court program, one of the first in the U.S. to focus on women. It offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and volunteer for treatment. Of the 297 women who have been through the court since 2007, 100 have graduated, and only 35 have been returned to state prison. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dhiraj Chepang, a grade one student, carries his bag while returning home from school at Khokana, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Workers set up dust screen on a demolition site in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, April 27, 2013. According to local media, along with the city's recent environment protection acts, construction sites are required to take measures controlling dust in order to improve air quality. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman protests in front of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) headquarters in Phnom Penh April 29, 2013. Boeung Kak lake residents and other communities embroiled in land disputes in the capital, gathered and appealed for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's help after they were threatened with eviction to pave way for private luxurious property developments. They also appealed for the release of another resident, Yorm Bopha, from prison. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A relative argues with a member of the police as he shows a picture of a garment worker, who has been missing, during a protest demanding capital punishment for those responsible for the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka April 29, 2013. Rescue officials in Bangladesh said on Monday they were unlikely to find more survivors in the rubble of a factory building that collapsed last week burying hundreds of garment workers in the country's worst industrial accident. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
French President Francois Hollande points at the sky as he welcomes European Parliament President Martin Schulz at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with a child during her visit to the Naomi House children's hospice in Sutton Scotney, southern England April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Parker/pool
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (12) falls on top of San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals playoff series in Los Angeles, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Free Syrian Army commander reacts after they failed to capture a Syrian Amry tank during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's neighbourhood of Salaheddine, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
The silhouette of a man is seen inside a home in the Breezy Point section of the borough of Queens, six months after the landfall of Superstorm Sandy, in New York, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hla Hla May, a Rohingya Muslim woman displaced by violence, holds her one year old daughter Roshan at a former rubber factory that now serves as their shelter, near Sittwe April 29, 2013. Myanmar must urgently address the plight of Muslims displaced by sectarian bloodshed in western Rakhine State and double the number of security forces to control the still-volatile region, an independent commission said on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. WWII veterans and liberators stand to be recognized during a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington April 29, 2013. World War II veterans and holocaust survivors attended the two-day national tribute. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Cancer patient and blind Palestinian girl Aseel al-Haj Ahmed, 9, holds her mother's hand as she receives a regular treatment in a hospital in Gaza City April 29, 2013. Al-Haj Ahmed was afflicted with cancer when she was four months old, when doctors had to remove both her eyes and replace them with ocular prostheses as a result of a malignant tumour that struck her spinal cord. The schoolgirl is looked after by her unemployed father whose impoverished family includes his wife and four other children. Al-Haj Ahmed undergoes medical checks in local hospitals on a regular basis, with bills paid for by the Ministry of Health and other charity organisations. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Two passengers who were on the hot air balloon that crashed in the open sea, are seen before their rescue by a Peruvian Navy helicopter near Canete, about 60 miles (97 km) south of Lima, April 28, 2013. Five people were rescued and two were reported to be still missing on Sunday after a hot air balloon plunged into the chilly waters off the coast of Peru in the Pacific Ocean, officials said. REUTERS/Peruvian Navy/Handout
Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures next to Foreign Minister Emma Bonino (L) at the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 29, 2013. Newly-appointed Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday his government would stop the scheduled June installment of a hated property tax and would weigh a wider reform of the levy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Injured people leave the area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. The explosion in central Prague on Monday, probably caused by gas, injured as many as 40 people, officials said, and neighbouring buildings - including the National Theatre - had to be evacuated. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Aston Villa's Christian Benteke (top) heads to score his second goal against Sunderland during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Milwaukee Bucks mascot carries off the court a young Miami Heat fan after a baby race competition during a time out in Game 4 of the NBA first round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander (R), his wife Crown Princess Maxima and Queen Beatrix (C) of the Netherlands arrive at a gala dinner organised on the eve of the abdication of the Queen and the inauguration of her successor King Willem-Alexander at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool
A Syrian refugee girl walks inside the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, 20 km (12.4 miles) east of the city of Zarqa April 29, 2013. The Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp, which cost seven million dinars ($9.9 million) with funding from the United Arab Emirates, has received about 2500 Syrian refugees so far, according to the Red Crescent Society of the United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A local TV reporter reacts as he prepares for a news report in front of an empty gate at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) office, just south of the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea in Paju, north of Seoul April 29, 2013. Last Friday, Pyongyang rejected a call for formal talks to end a standoff that forced operations at the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex to be halted. South Korea in turn said it would pull out all its remaining workers from Kaesong. Of the 175 remaining South Korean workers, 126 workers left the factory zone last Saturday. The rest are scheduled to return late Monday. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
