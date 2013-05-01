Editor's Choice

Internally displaced boy Jawad, 12, whose family fled the military operations in Khyber Agency, stands outside his family tent at the UNHCR Jalozai camp in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province April 26, 2013. Tens of thousands of Pakistanis in the country's restive tribal areas have been displaced by fighting between the military and the Taliban and living in refugee camps, with the largest one in Jalozai on the edge of Peshawar. With the landmark May election edging closer, candidates shuttle between refugee camps, putting up posters, holding corner meetings and jockeying for the votes of displaced people from their constituencies. The tribal areas, which until this election had barred political parties from operating, will be an important battleground in the upcoming polls. Watched over by wary soldiers manning checkpoints along newly tarred roads, entire families are staying in tents in the rubble of homes ruined by fighting and fierce weather, hoping that the election will be the first step towards a better Pakistan with more jobs, economic prosperity and a better life. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz