Editor's Choice

Relatives mourn as they look for a garment worker, who is missing after the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka May 2, 2013. The mayor of the Bangladesh municipality where a factory building collapsed killing more than 400 people was suspended from office on Thursday, a government minister said, as rescuers pressed on with the task of recovering bodies from the wreckage. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wildfire burning towards Point Mugu at the Pacific Ocean on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County May 2, 2013. A wind-driven brush fire raging northwest of Los Angeles prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes and a university campus on Thursday as flames engulfed several farm buildings and recreational vehicles at the fringe of threatened neighborhoods. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Student athletes at Leo Catholic High School stretch in the hallway as they train for the track and field team at the school in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200 students in the 1950s to around 150 this year. This decline has implications for schools throughout the nation, say Catholic school supporters. According to the National Catholic Education Association, the 2 million U.S. students they serve save the nation approximately $21 billion a year in public school costs. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai May 2, 2013. Bollywood is an addiction for many; an addiction that attracts thousands of aspiring stars to the city of Mumbai. Ram Pratap Verma made the journey from his small village eight years ago, and despite carrying his whole "home" inside his bag, he is determined not to give up on his ambitions. He endeavours to watch at least one film a week at a cinema, where the silver screen keeps his dreams alive. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rebel fighter William Plotnikov (R) is seen in this undated handout photo released by Dagestani branch of the Russian Federal Security Service to Reuters May 2, 2013. A mess of rubble, ash and charred vehicles is all that's left at the desolate farmhouse where a Canadian Muslim convert died fighting his last battle alongside Islamist insurgents in the Russian region of Dagestan. At the time, few people beyond local villagers noticed William Plotnikov's death in a region where skirmishes occur daily. But almost a year on, Plotnikov has emerged into the limelight following the Boston Marathon bombings. REUTERS/Dagestani branch of the Russian Federal Security Service/NewsTeam/Handout via Reuters
A woman lights a fire in front of the graves of her relatives at a cemetery in the village of Copaciu, 42 km (26 miles) southwest of Bucharest, early morning May 2, 2013. Orthodox women went to church and cemeteries in the early morning on Maundy Thursday to light candles, burn incense and mourn their dead relatives as part of a southern Romania tradition. Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday, is the day Christians commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ. Romania's Orthodox majority celebrates Easter on May 5. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Participants blow soap bubbles during the Dreamflash festival at the All-Russian Exhibition Centre in Moscow, May 2, 2013. Dreamflash is an annual youth carnival celebrated by participants with a soap-bubble themed parade on the streets of Moscow, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
FC Basel's Serey Die tackles Chelsea's Ryan Bertrand (L) during their Europa League semi-final second leg match at Stamford Bridge in London May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
FC Basel's Serey Die tackles Chelsea's Ryan Bertrand (L) during their Europa League semi-final second leg match at Stamford Bridge in London May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses for a photograph wearing his worn out socks on a beach in Mumbai April 16, 2013. Bollywood is an addiction for many; an addiction that attracts thousands of aspiring stars to the city of Mumbai. Ram Pratap Verma made the journey from his small village eight years ago, and despite carrying his whole "home" inside his bag, he is determined not to give up on his ambitions. He endeavours to watch at least one film a week at a cinema, where the silver screen keeps his dreams alive. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Amazon Indians from the Xingu, Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins invade the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam site in protest against the dam's construction, in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 2, 2013. The Indians from the Munduruku, Juruna, Kayapo, Xipaya, Kuruaya, Asurini, Parakana, and Arara tribes are trying to force the paralyzation of the dam, projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. The protesters said in an open letter that they want a dialogue with the government. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on Thursday, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker wearing protective glasses welds steel products at a heavy equipment manufacturing factory in Luoyang, Henan province May 1, 2013. China's factory-sector growth eased in April as new export orders fell for the first time this year, a private survey showed on Thursday. REUTERS/China Daily
A demonstrator attempts to break a window of a pharmacy on Capitol Hill during May Day demonstrations in Seattle, Washington May 1, 2013. Protesters clashed with police in Seattle on Wednesday as a May Day rally that began peacefully turned violent after dark, with demonstrators hurling objects at officers who responded by firing flash-bang grenades and pepper spray. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Police stand guard outside the residence of the Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest in New Delhi May 2, 2013. Hundreds of Sikh protesters on Thursday held a demonstration outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi against the acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, protesters said. More than 2,500 people died in a wave of attacks on Sikhs in 1984 after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguards. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Grand Gala Concert at Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Grand Gala Concert at Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anatoly Maltsev/Pool
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) smiles as Henry Kissinger, also a former Secretary of State, presents her with a Distinguished Leadership Award from the Atlantic Council in Washington May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) smiles as Henry Kissinger, also a former Secretary of State, presents her with a Distinguished Leadership Award from the Atlantic Council in Washington May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boston Celtics' Brandon Bass (C) is fouled by New York Knicks' Tyson Chandler (R) as Bass drives to the basket during the first quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in New York May 1, 2013. On left is Knicks' Carmelo Anthony. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of Malaysia's opposition party, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), perform a special prayer during a campaign for the upcoming general elections inside a stadium at Kota Bahru early May 3, 2013. Malaysia will hold general elections on May 5 in what could be the toughest test of the ruling coalition’s 56-year grip on power in Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Oklahoma City Thunder guard DeAndre Liggins (L) defends against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference playoff series in Oklahoma City May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
Oklahoma City Thunder guard DeAndre Liggins (L) defends against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference playoff series in Oklahoma City May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
Boston Red Sox Mike Carp is out on the force out at second base as Toronto Blue Jays Munenori Kawasaki turns the double play in the fourth inning of their American League MLB game in Toronto May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Boston Red Sox Mike Carp is out on the force out at second base as Toronto Blue Jays Munenori Kawasaki turns the double play in the fourth inning of their American League MLB game in Toronto May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
An Islamist protester shouts slogans and tries to damage the main door of the state security headquarters in Cairo May 2, 2013. Egyptian security forces fired tear gas to disperse a small group of hardline Islamist protesters who were attempting to...more
An Islamist protester shouts slogans and tries to damage the main door of the state security headquarters in Cairo May 2, 2013. Egyptian security forces fired tear gas to disperse a small group of hardline Islamist protesters who were attempting to scale the walls of the state security headquarters in a Cairo suburb late Thursday night. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait before the beginning of the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2013, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers wait before the beginning of the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2013, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
24 Hours in Pictures
