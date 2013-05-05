Editors Choice

Edition:
<p>Orthodox Christians pray outside of one of 11 monolithic rock-cut churches, ahead of Orthodox Easter in Lalibela May 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett reacts at a newspaper throwing competition before the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. Buffett and the board of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc are "solidly in agreement" on who should be the company's next chief executive, he said at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The horses run on a muddy track as they go into the first turn during the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>A woman mourns for her husband, a garment worker who had died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza building, in Savar, around 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka May 4, 2013. Bangladesh urged the European Union not to take tough measures against its economically crucial textile industry in response to the collapse of a garment factory that killed nearly 550 people. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim shakes hands with his supporters during an election campaign in Seberang Jaya May 4, 2013. Support for Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak fell among all the country's main racial groups in an opinion poll, signalling the tough fight he faces in an election in the Southeast Asian country on Sunday. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Norwich City's Anthony Pilkington (L) fights for the ball with Aston Villa's Andreas Weimann during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>A policeman chases supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, away from his helicopter as he takes off after his election campaign rally in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province May 4, 2013. Pakistan's general elections will take place on May 11. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

<p>U.S. actor Will Smith makes a face next to portraits he received during a charity event to promote his latest movie "After Earth" in Taipei May 4, 2013. The movie will be released in Taiwan on June 5. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>People walk with candles around "Alexander Nevski" cathedral during an Orthodox Easter service in Sofia May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>Lekhwaiya's Dame Traore (R) fights for the ball with Al-Sadd's Younes Mahmoud during their final Crown Prince Cup soccer match in Doha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

<p>Firefighters make their way out of a canyon as they battle the Springs Fire near Malibu, California May 3, 2013. A fierce, wind-whipped wildfire spread on Friday along the California coast northwest of Los Angeles, threatening 4,000 homes and a military base as residents were evacuated ahead of the flames and a university campus was closed. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>An Orthodox Christian walks in one of the 11 monolithic rock-cut churches ahead of Orthodox Easter in Lalibela May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>West Ham United's Andy Carroll heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at The Boleyn Ground in London May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A car drives in floodwaters during a rainy day in Old Sanaa city May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A worker attaches prayer petitions, with names written on cards, to lotus lanterns in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha at Jogye temple in Seoul May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A beggar (L) asks money from men on a beach in Colombo May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A transvestite gets dressed for the "Flores de Mayo", a religious festival celebrated in the month of May in honour of the Virgin Mary with a majority of female participants, during the Santacruzan parade at a village in Marikina City Metro Manila May 4, 2013. More than 50 transvestites joined in the annual parade organised by the local gay community of Marikina. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>Zdenek Krupicka (L), a graduate from Jedlickuv Institute, is helped by a climber during the first ever attempt to rappel from Prague's Congress Center in a wheelchair, at an event marking the institute's 100th founding anniversary, May 4, 2013. The institute was started by Rudolf Jedlicka a century ago to educate handicapped children. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

<p>Featherweight boxer Abner Mares (L) of Mexico connects with a punch on WBC featherweight champion Daniel Ponce De Leon, also of Mexico, during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>A Muslim man prays inside a new mosque in Rijeka May 4, 2013. The newly opened Islamic Center in Rijeka will become the new central place of worship and gathering of 10,000 to 12,000 citizens of the Islamic faith who are currently living in and around Rijeka. Due to its architectural, construction and cultural values, Rijeka's mosque has been declared to be possibly one of the most beautiful mosques in Europe by local media. The mosque, featuring exquisite minarets measuring 24 metres high, cost an estimated ten million euros ($13.1 million) to construct. This is the first mosque built in the Croatian Adriatic city since the withdrawal of the Ottoman Empire, and the third in Croatia in addition to others in Zagreb and Gunji, according to local Muslims. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>Britain's Tai Woffinden (top) drives into the boards, followed by Denmark's Nicki Pedersen (bottom) during the second semi-final of the speedway FIM World Championship Grand Prix at Ullevi, Goteborg May 4, 2013. Both riders did not sustain any major injuries and restarted the race after the incident. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/Scanpix Sweden</p>

<p>A teenager takes aim with a gun made by Colt at an exhibit booth during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 4, 2013. NRA organizers expected 70,000 people at the three-day convention, which ends on Sunday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Real Madrid's Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Fernandez fights for the ball with Real Valladolid's Julian Omar during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Worshipper lift their hands to the light, one holding wooden crosses, as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

