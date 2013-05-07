Editor's Choice
Activists of Hefajat-e Islam chase police officers during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanisation" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers cry for help as they rescue their colleagues, who were injured by activists of Hefajat-e Islam, during a clash in Narayanganj May 6, 2013. At least seven people were killed on Monday in clashes in Bangladesh between police and hardline Islamists demanding reforms that critics say would amount to the "Talibanisation" of a country that maintains secularism as state policy. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to visit the Johann-Gottfried-Herder secondary school in Berlin May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to visit the Johann-Gottfried-Herder secondary school in Berlin May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A woman sells traditional clothes in the village of Babaj i Bokes, where people gather to celebrate St George's Day, near Djakovica, 80km (50 miles) west of Kosovo's capital Pristina, May 6, 2013. People in Kosovo observe St George's Day with traditional rituals such as the sacrificing of lambs and blessing their houses and family members with holy water. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A musician from a military band rests before an official ceremony at a military base in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A musician from a military band rests before an official ceremony at a military base in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A police officer stands near an Aston Martin car used by Dubai police, during the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A police officer stands near an Aston Martin car used by Dubai police, during the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man takes a nap on a tricycle at a market street in Beijing May 6, 2013. Growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in April to its lowest point since August 2011, a private sector survey showed on Monday - fresh evidence of rising risks to a revival in the world's No.2 economy. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police officers stop a Turkish woman who wanted to enter the courthouse before the trial against Beate Zschaepe, a member of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU), in Munich May 6, 2013. The surviving member of the NSU blamed for a series of racist murders that scandalised Germany and shamed its authorities goes on trial on Monday in one of the most anticipated court cases in recent German history. The trial in Munich will focus on 38-year-old Zschaepe, who is charged with complicity in the murder of eight Turks, a Greek and a policewoman between 2000-2007, as well as two bombings in immigrant areas of Cologne, and 15 bank robberies. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man dances at a ceremony celebrating the restart of oil production in South Sudan's main oil field in Palouge, after a 16-month shutdown May 5, 2013. South Sudan's Palouge oilfield, the country's biggest, will reach production of up to 180,000 barrels per day within a month after starting at 125,000, oil consortium Dar Petroleum said on Sunday, ramping up output slower than initially planned. South Sudan had shutdown its previous output of up to 350,000 bpd in January 2012 when tensions with Sudan escalated. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A farmer harvests wheat on a field in Kathmandu May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A farmer harvests wheat on a field in Kathmandu May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Lucha libre wrestlers Matt Classic (bottom R) and teammate Mini Matt Classic taunt Cholitito during their fight during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, California May 5, 2013. Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the fifth of May, commemorates the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Winter swimmers wave on a piece of drifting ice with a Chinese national flag on the Amur River, in the Chinese border city of Heihe, Heilongjiang province May 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Winter swimmers wave on a piece of drifting ice with a Chinese national flag on the Amur River, in the Chinese border city of Heihe, Heilongjiang province May 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. Not due to open until 2015, the 800,000-square-foot (74,322-square-meter) transit hub will eventually link numerous New York City subway lines with commuter trains and ferry services to neighboring New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Honour guard troops march during a welcoming ceremony for visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Honour guard troops march during a welcoming ceremony for visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A Buddhist monk (R) walks along a path bordered by three-metre high snow drifts on Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, British Columbia May 6, 2013. Though the lower mainland of British Columbia has been enjoying summer temperatures, plenty of snow still remains on the local mountains. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Men play pool by the roadside, as the election campaign posters featuring the image of Nawaz Sharif (on right of poster), leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), are seen around the pool table, May 6, 2013. Pakistan's general elections will be held on May 11. REUTERS/Mani Rana
People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Fireworks light up the sky over the Swedish Music Hall of Fame during the inauguration of 'ABBA The Museum' in Stockholm, May 6, 2013. The catchy tunes, outlandish costumes and shimmering boots that made ABBA a global phenomenon all feature in a new museum dedicated to the band, but rumours the exhibition may presage a reunion by Sweden's most famous export were quickly quashed. The museum opens to the public on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix Sweden
Genet Bekele (C), mother of Robel Phillipos, the teenager accused of lying to FBI agents in the Boston Marathon bombing case, leaves the federal courthouse with his defense attorney Derege Demissie (R), in Boston, Massachusetts May 6, 2013. Phillipos was freed on $100,000 bail on Monday pending a later trial date. While out on bail, he will be under the custody of his mother and must wear a GPS bracelet, a U.S. magistrate judge ordered in a federal court in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A villager walks under a scarf as he carries an icon of the Mother of God at a parade during a ritual celebrating the pagan god Yurya in the village of Pogost, some 250 km (155 miles) south of Minsk May 6, 2013. Locals believe that Yurya protects their harvest, and the annual tradition on May 6 is devoted to praying for plentiful future harvests. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Finland's Petri Kontiola (C) fights for the puck with France's Maxime Moisand (L) and Jonathan Janil during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Employees of Sahara Group wave miniature national flags before singing India's national anthem in the northern Indian city of Lucknow May 6, 2013. More than 100,000 employees of the company attempted to create a new world record by singing the country's national anthem together at the same place in identical uniforms, said organisers. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. Israel sought to persuade Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that recent air strikes around Damascus did not aim to weaken him in the face of a two-year rebellion, and played down the prospects of an escalation. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
