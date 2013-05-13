Editor's Choice
A search and rescue team member and his dog work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border May 12, 2013. Twin car bombs killed 43 people and wounded many more in a Turkish town near the Syrian border on Saturday and the government said it suspected Syrian involvement. The bombing increased fears that Syria's civil war was dragging in neighbouring states despite renewed diplomatic moves towards ending two years of fighting in which more than 70,000 people have been killed. The bombs ripped into crowded streets near Reyhanli's shopping district in the early afternoon, scattering concrete blocks and smashing cars in the town in Turkey's southern Hatay province, home to thousands of Syrian refugees. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A supporter of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) sleeps after a long night at one of party's election headquarters in Lahore May 12, 2013. Toppled in a 1999 military coup, jailed and exiled, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif has made a triumphant election comeback and looks set to form a stable government capable of implementing reforms needed to rescue the fragile economy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes pretends to kiss British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L), who wears an AirAsia stewardess uniform, during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. Branson shaved his legs and dressed up as a stewardess during a flight from Australia to Malaysia after losing a bet to his friend Fernandes, on which of their 2010 Formula One racing car teams would finish ahead of the other. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Models present creations by Maltese makeup artist Justin Brincat during the Malta Fashion Awards 2013 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Models present creations by Maltese makeup artist Justin Brincat during the Malta Fashion Awards 2013 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the Madrid Open tournament in Madrid May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match at the Madrid Open tournament in Madrid May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham celebrate at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyon at the Gerland stadium in Lyon May 12, 2013. Paris Saint-Germain secured the French Ligue 1 Championships title after beating Olympique Lyon 0-1 on Sunday in Lyon. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Fenerbahce fans light flares during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fenerbahce fans light flares during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators protest in front of the town hall as they march on the second anniversary of the 15M movement in Malaga, southern Spain May 12, 2013. Spain's Indignados have called numerous demonstrations ahead of the 15th May second anniversary of the group known as 15M. The movement gathered steam as part of the "indignados" (indignant) protests against the government's spending cuts and failure to revive the moribund economy, inspiring "occupy" movements around the globe. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People line up to collect water at Yazarthingyan lake in Dala township, near Yangon May 12, 2013. Dala township is located near the sea and the only source of freshwater is from the inland lakes which have all dried up, with the exception of Yazarthingyan lake. According to the local authorities, the lake is only opened to locals once every three days, with over 1,000 people lining up to collect water when the authorities opened the lake from 4 pm to 5 pm. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (L) and Gary Neal (R) take a loose ball away from Golden State Warriors' Jarrett Jack during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Oakland, California May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson waves to the crowd while arriving on the pitch at Old Trafford for the last time before retiring, before the English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England May 12, 2013. Manchester United's Alex Ferguson will collect the Premier league trophy as he takes charge for his final home game before retiring. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A protester shouts slogans near others holding torches during a demonstration outside the National Palace of Culture, where the political parties in the elections will be holding news conferences, in Sofia May 12, 2013. The rightist GERB party held the lead in Bulgaria's election on Sunday but its prospects of forming another government, after the last one was ousted by protests, looked uncertain after its potential partner ruled out a deal. About 200 people gathered in Sofia as polls closed, waving Bulgarian flags and banners criticising GERB and the political elite, briefly scuffling with police. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. The Pope led a mass on Sunday for candidates for sainthood Antonio Primaldo, Mother Laura Montoya and Maria Guadalupe Garcia Zavala. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Clint Barmes flips over New York Mets runner John Buck (44) after he stole second base in the second inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Clint Barmes flips over New York Mets runner John Buck (44) after he stole second base in the second inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C), her husband Joachim Sauer (L) and German film director Andreas Dresen (R) wait for the screening of the former East German classic film "The Legend of Paul and Paula" at a cinema in Berlin, May 12, 2013. Merkel was invited to select the movie for Sunday evening's film screening, as part of the German Film Academy series "My Film", where a prominent figure from the political or cultural sphere chooses a film for the evening and explains its significance to audiences. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A supporter of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), wears a badge with his picture in front of one of the party's election headquarters in Lahore May 12, 2013. Toppled in a 1999 military coup, jailed and exiled, Sharif has made a triumphant election comeback and looks set to form a stable government capable of implementing reforms needed to rescue the fragile economy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. The Warrior Games, which takes place at the academy, is a Paralympic-style competition featuring injured servicemen and women from the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A girl carries an empty bucket over her head to collect water at Yazarthingyan lake in Dala township, near Yangon May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl carries an empty bucket over her head to collect water at Yazarthingyan lake in Dala township, near Yangon May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A participant and her pet dog, both dressed in red dresses, run along a Hutong, Chinese for "small alley", during the Red Dress Run charity event on Mother's Day in Beijing, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A participant and her pet dog, both dressed in red dresses, run along a Hutong, Chinese for "small alley", during the Red Dress Run charity event on Mother's Day in Beijing, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the end of their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open tournament in Madrid May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the end of their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open tournament in Madrid May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan (L) and Golden State Warriors' Andrew Bogut fight for position on a rebound during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Oakland, California May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan (L) and Golden State Warriors' Andrew Bogut fight for position on a rebound during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Oakland, California May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A member of the youth wing of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans as policemen try to detain him during a protest outside the residence of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi May 12, 2013. Hundreds of BJP members on Sunday demanded Singh's resignation for the so-called Coalgate mining rights scandal that has become one of the biggest headaches for Singh, who was coal minister when some of the blocks were awarded. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rescue workers rest outside, during rescue operations, after a coal mine blast in Luxian county, Sichuan province, May 12, 2013. The Saturday afternoon accident so far has killed 28 people of the 108 mine labourers who were working in the pit, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries during the funerals of victims of twin car bombings in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border May 12, 2013. Turkey said on Sunday it believed fighters loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were behind twin car bombings that killed 46 people in a Turkish border town. Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said those involved in the bombings in Reyhanli on Saturday were thought also to have carried out an attack on the Syrian coastal town of Banias a week ago, in which fighters backing Assad were reported to have killed at least 62 people. Syria denied Turkish accusations on Sunday that it had a hand in twin car bombings. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
