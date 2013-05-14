Editor's Choice
A man checks an apartment on a damaged building at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. Syria's information minister has blamed Turkey's government for deadly car bombings near...more
A man checks an apartment on a damaged building at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. Syria's information minister has blamed Turkey's government for deadly car bombings near the Syrian border and branded Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan a "murderer", state-run Russian TV company RT reported on Monday. It said he repeated a denial of Syrian involvement in car bombings that killed 46 people on Saturday in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli. Turkey has accused a group with links to Syrian intelligence of carrying out the attacks. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) watches as tears emerge from the eye of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) while he talks about the attack on the U.S. station in Benghazi., Libya during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) watches as tears emerge from the eye of U.S. President Barack Obama (R) while he talks about the attack on the U.S. station in Benghazi., Libya during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Reshma Begum, 19, rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed, speaks during a media conference at Savar Combined Military Hospital in Savar May 13, 2013. Bangladeshi salvage workers neared on Monday the...more
Reshma Begum, 19, rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed, speaks during a media conference at Savar Combined Military Hospital in Savar May 13, 2013. Bangladeshi salvage workers neared on Monday the end of their search for victims of the collapse of a factory building, scouring the basement of the complex that crumbled in on itself killing 1,127 people. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
Harley Davidson riders attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province May 11, 2013. Around 1,000 Harley Davidson enthusiasts from all over China met to celebrate the 5th Harley Davidson National Rally in...more
Harley Davidson riders attend the annual Harley Davidson National Rally in Qian Dao Lake, in Zhejiang Province May 11, 2013. Around 1,000 Harley Davidson enthusiasts from all over China met to celebrate the 5th Harley Davidson National Rally in China, as part of the company's 110-year anniversary. Major Chinese cities ban motorcycles from circulating on highways and major avenues. Meanwhile, Harley Davidson motorbikes are considered by Chinese tax authorities to be luxury items, so they are taxed at extremely high rates-- sometimes the taxes alone is equivalent to the bike's U.S. price tag. Traffic and transportation authorities have also weighed in, putting Harleys in the same category as electric bikes, horses and bicycles, meaning that they cannot be on highways and major avenues. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman looks out from a window and at a street at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman looks out from a window and at a street at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa holds her child as she walks along a street on the outskirts of Kabul May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa holds her child as she walks along a street on the outskirts of Kabul May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A fan is detained by a riot Gendarme in front of the Eiffel Tower after clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris May 13,...more
A fan is detained by a riot Gendarme in front of the Eiffel Tower after clashes between fans and police as several thousand supporters celebrated with Paris Saint-Germain soccer players who received the French Championship trophy in Paris May 13, 2013. Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations were cut short on Monday after clashes between spectators and police in the west of the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Residents wait outside a voting centre to cast their votes for the midterm elections in Taguig, Metro Manila May 13, 2013. More than 50 million Filipinos will cast their votes for a new set of lawmakers and local officials on Monday, a referendum of...more
Residents wait outside a voting centre to cast their votes for the midterm elections in Taguig, Metro Manila May 13, 2013. More than 50 million Filipinos will cast their votes for a new set of lawmakers and local officials on Monday, a referendum of sorts halfway through the six-year term of Philippine President Benigno Aquino who tackled corruption and restored business confidence which led to credit-rating upgrades. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm...more
Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Barcelona's players celebrate on a bus with their supporters during their victory parade on the streets of Barcelona May 13, 2013. Barcelona won their 22nd La Liga title when second-placed Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol on Saturday to leave Tito...more
Barcelona's players celebrate on a bus with their supporters during their victory parade on the streets of Barcelona May 13, 2013. Barcelona won their 22nd La Liga title when second-placed Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol on Saturday to leave Tito Vilanova's side with an unassailable lead, and the Catalans celebrated the title with a 2-1 comeback win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People rush past barriers to get their hands on rice seeds during the annual royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok May 13, 2013. The ancient ploughing ceremony in Buddhist Thailand, overseen by Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, marks the end...more
People rush past barriers to get their hands on rice seeds during the annual royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok May 13, 2013. The ancient ploughing ceremony in Buddhist Thailand, overseen by Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, marks the end of the dry season and is meant to herald an auspicious start for the rice-planting season for one of the world's biggest rice exporter. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An air force policeman runs at the site of a military jet crash, in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 13, 2013. A Russian-made Sukhoi jet crashed into a residential area of Sanaa on Monday, killing the pilot and injuring four people on the ground, Yemen's...more
An air force policeman runs at the site of a military jet crash, in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 13, 2013. A Russian-made Sukhoi jet crashed into a residential area of Sanaa on Monday, killing the pilot and injuring four people on the ground, Yemen's state news agency Saba reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Activists throw eggs at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, the de facto Philippine embassy in Taiwan, during a protest against Philippine government in Taipei May 13, 2013. Hundreds of fishermen from all over Taiwan gathered to protest against...more
Activists throw eggs at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, the de facto Philippine embassy in Taiwan, during a protest against Philippine government in Taipei May 13, 2013. Hundreds of fishermen from all over Taiwan gathered to protest against the Philippine government after a fisherman was shot dead by a Filipino vessel in disputed waters in the South China Sea last week, according to local media. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Turkish protesters march with a burnt national flag as they shout slogans against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration against the Turkish government's policy on Syria, in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the...more
Turkish protesters march with a burnt national flag as they shout slogans against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration against the Turkish government's policy on Syria, in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. Syria's information minister has blamed Turkey's government for deadly car bombings near the Syrian border and branded Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan a "murderer", state-run Russian TV company RT reported on Monday. It said he repeated a denial of Syrian involvement in car bombings that killed 46 people on Saturday in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli. Turkey has accused a group with links to Syrian intelligence of carrying out the attacks. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to...more
People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to give the Orthodox Church, whose leader has suggested that homosexuality is one of the main threats to Russia, a more public role as a moral authority. The number of documented cases of violence against gays in Russia is low. But there are no official figures on anti-gay crime in Russia, and gay rights campaigners say the numbers available mask the true number of attacks on gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people. Most go unreported, or are not classified as such by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 66th Cannes Film Festival featuring Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, photographed during the shooting of "A New Kind of Love", on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes May 13, 2013....more
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 66th Cannes Film Festival featuring Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, photographed during the shooting of "A New Kind of Love", on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes May 13, 2013. The 66th Cannes film festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Living Goddess Kumari Samita Bajracharya is pictured through a window of her house before she was taken to observe the Chariot Festival of Rato Machhindranath in Lalitpur May 13, 2013. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain, and both Hindus...more
Living Goddess Kumari Samita Bajracharya is pictured through a window of her house before she was taken to observe the Chariot Festival of Rato Machhindranath in Lalitpur May 13, 2013. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain, and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath to pray for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Miami Heat's LeBron James (2nd R) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (R) as the Heat's Chris Andersen (L) and the Bulls' Taj Gibson look on during the first half of Game 4 in their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final game in...more
Miami Heat's LeBron James (2nd R) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (R) as the Heat's Chris Andersen (L) and the Bulls' Taj Gibson look on during the first half of Game 4 in their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final game in Chicago, Illinois, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Defendants Osman A., Melih Y., and Huseyin I. (L-R) cover their faces as they sit behind bullet proof glass awaiting the start of their trial in a courtroom in Moabit district in Berlin May 13, 2013. Six men go on trial on Monday accused of having...more
Defendants Osman A., Melih Y., and Huseyin I. (L-R) cover their faces as they sit behind bullet proof glass awaiting the start of their trial in a courtroom in Moabit district in Berlin May 13, 2013. Six men go on trial on Monday accused of having beaten to death German-Vietnamese man Jonny K. in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack at Berlin's Alexanderplatz late night on October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Serena Williams covers her face as she looks on during the women's singles match between her sister Venus Williams of the U.S. and Laura Robson of Britain at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 13, 2013. Robson won 6-3 6-2. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Serena Williams covers her face as she looks on during the women's singles match between her sister Venus Williams of the U.S. and Laura Robson of Britain at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 13, 2013. Robson won 6-3 6-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Chicago Bulls' Nate Robinson (bottom) battles for a loose ball against Miami Heat's Shane Battier (R) and Norris Cole during the first half of Game 4 in their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final game in Chicago, Illinois May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim...more
Chicago Bulls' Nate Robinson (bottom) battles for a loose ball against Miami Heat's Shane Battier (R) and Norris Cole during the first half of Game 4 in their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final game in Chicago, Illinois May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Belarus' goalie Dmitri Milchakov reacts after conceeding a Denmark goal during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Globe Arena in Stockholm May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Belarus' goalie Dmitri Milchakov reacts after conceeding a Denmark goal during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Globe Arena in Stockholm May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An old man stretches at a park in Beijing May 13, 2013. China's labor force, at about 930 million, will start declining in 2025 at a rate of about 10 million a year, projections show. Meanwhile, its elderly population will hit 360 million by 2030,...more
An old man stretches at a park in Beijing May 13, 2013. China's labor force, at about 930 million, will start declining in 2025 at a rate of about 10 million a year, projections show. Meanwhile, its elderly population will hit 360 million by 2030, from about 200 million today. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Taha Abu Latife, a 95-year-old Palestinian refugee who says he was forced to flee his village in 1948 and now lives in Qalandiya Refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, walks home ahead of Nakba Day May 13, 2013. Palestinians will mark...more
Taha Abu Latife, a 95-year-old Palestinian refugee who says he was forced to flee his village in 1948 and now lives in Qalandiya Refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, walks home ahead of Nakba Day May 13, 2013. Palestinians will mark "Nakba" (Catastrophe) on May 15 to commemorate the expulsion or fleeing of some 700, 000 Palestinians from their homes in the war that led to the founding of Israel in 1948. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.