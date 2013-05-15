Editor's Choice
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. Myanmar authorities have begun segregating minority Muslims from the Buddhist majority in troubled areas of a country in transition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa inside a house in Deir al-Zor May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Riot policemen hit protestors participating in a demonstration against lawmakers' salary demands outside the parliament buildings in the capital Nairobi, May 14, 2013. Kenyan police in riot gear fired teargas and water cannons on Tuesday to disperse about 200 protesters gathered outside parliament to demonstrate against lawmakers' salary demands. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of the mining community walk near crosses placed at a hill known as the "Hill of Horror", where 43 miners died during clashes with police last year, during a strike at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, May 14, 2013. South African workers of world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin launched a wildcat strike on Tuesday, halting all of the company's mine operations and reigniting fears of deadly unrest that rocked the industry last year. The platinum belt towns of Rustenburg and Marikana, which saw violent strikes at Lonmin and other platinum producers last year, are a flashpoint of labour strife with tensions running high over looming job cuts and wage talks. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A U.S. Navy diver cuts himself free after getting entangled with his safety device as he jumps from a USS Navy helicopter to perform a mine-sweeping exercise during the International Mine Countermeasures Exercise (IMCMEX) in the Middle East Gulf May 14, 2013. Forty-one nations are taking part in the mine-sweeping exercise that ends on May 30. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The Dutch police, aided by Chelsea fans, save a drunk Chelsea fan out of a canal in central Amsterdam May 14, 2013. Chelsea will play Benfica in their Europa League final match in Amsterdam on Wednesday. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looming at the background, May 14, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on May 2, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. The Rubber Duck was deflated after some of its parts broke. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman stands on the beach as the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lies surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbour May 14, 2013. Prosecutors rejected a plea bargain offer by the captain of the cruise ship Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy's west coast last year with the loss of 32 lives, lawyers said on Tuesday. Captain Francesco Schettino is accused of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship. He has admitted making mistakes but says he should not be the only one blamed for the disaster. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Devotees in a trance walk on fire while performing rituals of salvation and peace for people of the village who died untimely deaths, at Banepa in Kavre May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A plainclothes policeman catches a woman during a police crackdown on prostitution in Quanzhou, Fujian province, October 29, 2011. China should remove criminal and administrative penalties against sex workers which often lead to serious police abuses, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on May 14, 2013. The abuses include torture, beatings, physical assaults, fines and arbitrary detentions of up to two years, as well as a failure to investigate crimes against sex workers by clients, bosses and state agents, according to the report. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman crosses stepping-stones underneath lotus lanterns, which have been hung up in preparation for the upcoming of birthday of Buddha, along the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul May 14, 2013. Buddha's birthday falls on May 17 in South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Benfica's goalkeeper Artur punches the ball during a team training session at the Amsterdam Arena May 14, 2013. Chelsea will play against Benfica in their Europa League match final in Amsterdam on Wednesday. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Relatives cover the body of 22-year-old Ayten Calim with a Muslim prayer rug and her wedding dress as they lower her into a grave in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border May 14, 2013. Calim was one of around 50 people to have been killed by two bomb attacks in Reyhanli over the weekend. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola fellowship push a cart, bearing a pennant of a virgin of El Rocio, as they make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, near Seville May 14, 2013. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge at a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during an annual pilgrimage which combines religious fervour and festive colour. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters stand at formation in northern Iraq May 14, 2013. The first group of Kurdish militants to withdraw from Turkey under a peace process entered northern Iraq on Tuesday, and were greeted by comrades from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), in a symbolic step towards ending a three-decades-old insurgency. The 13 men and women, carrying guns and with rucksacks on their backs, arrived in the area of Heror, near Metina mountain on the Turkish-Iraqi border, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Free Syrian Army fighters return fire after what they say was during clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor May 13, 2013. Picture taken May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An X-47B pilot-less drone combat aircraft is launched for the first time off an aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia, May 14, 2013. The U.S. Navy made aviation history on Tuesday by catapulting an unmanned jet off an aircraft carrier for the first time, testing a long-range, stealthy, bat-winged plane that represents a jump forward in drone technology. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Young men play soccer on the beach in Sittwe May 14, 2013. A tropical depression, likely to strengthen into Cyclone Mahasen this week, threatens areas of Myanmar where about 140,000 victims of ethnic and religious unrest are living in camps. The United Nations warned last week there could be a humanitarian catastrophe if people were not evacuated. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey May 14, 2013. The roller coaster was part of the Casino Pier amusement park which was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in October, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista jumps out of the way of pitch as San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey (L) catches the ball during the first inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
French actress Audrey Tautou, mistress of ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, poses during a photocall on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes May 14, 2013. The 66th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A stock broker (front) yawns while he monitors the market with others during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange May 14, 2013. Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with unending foreign buying causing the index to improve further by 1 percent. This month, the market has already gained 9 percent amid expectations that economic activity will be revived once the new government, perceived to be pro-business, takes charge, dealers said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Fusionarte members Hugo Aritmendiz (L), Pablo Ruiz-Larrea, Sergio Martin (R) dance to their own rhythm during the group's dance class in Madrid April 20, 2013. Argentine choreographer and dancer Pau Vazquez set up Fusionarte dance group in 2007 in Madrid to introduce dance to people with special needs. The group, which is assisted by another three dance instructors, holds lessons every Saturday for an hour to teach around 20 adult men and women of varying intellectual disabilities to dance as a way to build up self-confidence and self-expression. The group does not receive any subsidies. Instead every member of the group contributes money to the studio rental for rehearsals, and pay for their costumes and props they use for their performances at charity galas. According to Vazquez, "Dance helps members of the group build their confidence and feel empowered. They express their emotions through the movement and learn to respect and admire what each individual is capable of doing". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Richard Gasquet of France hits a return to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles match at the Rome Masters tournament May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
