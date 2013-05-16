Editor's Choice
Palestinians react as a stun grenade was thrown towards them during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protestors during a demonstration for Nakba (Catastrophe) day near Damascus Gate at Jerusalem's old city May 15, 2013. Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and at East Jerusalem on Wednesday during demonstrations to mark 65 years since what they call the Nakba (Catastrophe) when Israel's creation caused many to lose their homes and become refugees. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicentre for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In 2012 sheriff's deputies found 129 bodies there, six times the number recorded in 2010. Most of those who died succumbed to the punishing heat and rough terrain that comprise the ranch lands of south Texas. Many migrants spend a few days in a "stash house", such as the Casa del Migrante, in Reynosa, Mexico, and many are ignorant of the treacherous journey ahead. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the approaching cyclone Mahasen, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential regiment, which is part of the Federal Guard Service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Relatives of 55-year-old Kemal Baz, a victim of a car bomb attack, lower his coffin into a grave in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border May 15, 2013. Baz was one of the 50 people to have been killed by two bomb attacks in Reyhanli over the weekend. Turkey's prime minister will push U.S. President Barack Obama for more assertive action on Syria during a visit to Washington this week, days after car bombs tore through Reyhanli in the deadliest spillover of violence yet. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Benfica's fans react after watching their club lose their Europa League soccer match final against Chelsea, on a giant screen in downtown Lisbon May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Model Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 15 to May 26. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
A judge surveys sheep in the ring on the first day of the Balmoral Show in northern Ireland May 15, 2013. The show which runs from May 15 to May 17 is Ireland's biggest agricultural and food event, and is expected to attract over 80,000 visitors in the three days. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Jodi Arias looks at the family of Travis Alexander as the jury arrives during the sentencing phase of her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 15, 2013. The jury found Arias inflicted extreme cruelty on her victim and is thus eligible for the death penalty. Arias was convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing and shooting to death of Travis Alexander, 30, in his suburban Phoenix home in June 2008. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool
A woman takes part in a performance involving fake blood outside the Supreme Court during a protest in San Salvador May 15, 2013. Members of several women organizations gathered outside the court in support of a 22-year-old woman identified as Beatriz who has requested a therapeutic abortion because she suffers from different chronic diseases such as lupus and because the fetus she carries is anencephalic, according to local media. Abortions are illegal in El Salvador and Beatriz and her family are asking the Supreme Court to issue a resolution in her favor. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A Palestinian demonstrator returns a tear gas canister towards Israeli security forces during clashes to mark Nakba Day near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 15, 2013. Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and at East Jerusalem on Wednesday during demonstrations to mark 65 years since what they call the Nakba (Catastrophe) when Israel's creation caused many to lose their homes and become refugees. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, is lifted up for repair by a crane on a ship in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 15, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on May 2, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. The Rubber Duck was deflated after some of its parts broke. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Chelsea's Ashley Cole (top) challenges Benfica's Eduardo Salvio during their Europa League final match at the Amsterdam Arena May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Prince Harry walks across the polo field with Peter Brant, Founder of the Greenwich Polo Club (R), before playing in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup at the Greenwich Polo Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student gestures to riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, May 15, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People reach out to take fruits and vegetables distributed for free by street market vendors, who sell produce from their farms, in a symbolic protest against government plans to change the status of their permits, in Athens May 15, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
The shadow of a worker is seen on the roof of Maracana stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2013. The stadium will host games for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Russia's Saba Khubetzhty (L) and David Taylor of the U.S. flip over on their heads during the Rumble on the Rails wrestling event held inside the Grand Central Terminal in New York May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A riot policeman walks next to Bolivia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building during a protest rally in La Paz, May 15, 2013. Bolivian Workers Central (COB) have undergone their 10th day of mass demonstrations, which have blocked highways, to demand for an increase in pension payments from the government of President Evo Morales. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man walks on the debris of a damaged building demolished by diggers, at the site of the May 11 blast, in the town of Reyhanli at Hatay province, Turkey, near the Turkish-Syrian border May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Barack Obama attends the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New York Yankees Brett Gardner safely steals second base as Seattle Mariners second baseman Dustin Ackley can't handle the throw during the third inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A security guard sleeps outside a closed garment shop in Mumbai May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
