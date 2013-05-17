Editor's Choice

People wait for the arrival of Turkey's President Abdullah Gul near one of the two blast sites, which resulted in the deaths of 51 people over the weekend, in the town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 16, 2013. Turkey's President Abdullah Gul criticised the world's response to the Syria conflict on Thursday as limited to "rhetoric", saying his country had received little help in coping with a huge influx of Syrian refugees. REUTERS/Umit Bektas