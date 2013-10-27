Edtior's Choice
Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Girls hold ornaments decorated with Myanmar kyat banknotes before donating them to a Buddhist temple during the annual Taungbi festival in Taungbi village near the historical city of Bagan October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girls hold ornaments decorated with Myanmar kyat banknotes before donating them to a Buddhist temple during the annual Taungbi festival in Taungbi village near the historical city of Bagan October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Scottish dancer Claire Cunningham, who was born with osteoporosis, performs with crutches a piece called "Mobile-Evolution" at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Scottish dancer Claire Cunningham, who was born with osteoporosis, performs with crutches a piece called "Mobile-Evolution" at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spectators stand as John Daly of the U.S. walks on the 7th hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Spectators stand as John Daly of the U.S. walks on the 7th hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in their free skate ice dance program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Saint John, New Brunswick, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany compete in their free skate ice dance program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Saint John, New Brunswick, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model of a shark is seen in the roof of a house in Oxford October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany clears a gate during her second run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany clears a gate during her second run of the World Cup Soelden Women's Giant Slalom race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes after the funeral ritual of visiting the grave of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra, west of Manama, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes after the funeral ritual of visiting the grave of 17-year-old Ali Khalil in the village of Bani Jamra, west of Manama, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Sean Owolo, 40, (R) dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sean Owolo, 40, (R) dressed as the Grim Reaper, and Marius Petrulis, 36, dressed as a chicken, prepare to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary (L) and her husband Crown Prince Frederick talk with New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons as they look at some of the more than 200 homes that were destroyed by a recent bushfire in the Blue...more
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary (L) and her husband Crown Prince Frederick talk with New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons as they look at some of the more than 200 homes that were destroyed by a recent bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 27, 2013. . REUTERS
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee more
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar (R) challenges Everton's Romelu Lukaku during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar (R) challenges Everton's Romelu Lukaku during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men extinguish a fire after a car bomb exploded near a school where a training workshop for municipal council elections was being held, in Benghazi October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Men extinguish a fire after a car bomb exploded near a school where a training workshop for municipal council elections was being held, in Benghazi October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (R) and his wife Princess Letizia laugh while watching a theatrical play performed by the neighbours in Teverga, northern Spain October 26, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe (R) and his wife Princess Letizia laugh while watching a theatrical play performed by the neighbours in Teverga, northern Spain October 26, 2013. REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
A model and professional ballet dancer presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model and professional ballet dancer presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Kamila Kurbani during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Manchester United's Chris Smalling (L) challenges Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Manchester United's Chris Smalling (L) challenges Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A Maya Indian man pulls a box containing the bones of a dead relative into an ossuary in the village of Pomuch in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A Maya Indian man pulls a box containing the bones of a dead relative into an ossuary in the village of Pomuch in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Boys observe firefighters as they extinguish flames atop a 12-storey building in Domzale October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Boys observe firefighters as they extinguish flames atop a 12-storey building in Domzale October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A farmer naps in a barley field next to an electricity power plant at Ashegoda farm near a village in Mekelle, Tigray, 780 km (485 miles) north of Addis Ababa October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu
A farmer naps in a barley field next to an electricity power plant at Ashegoda farm near a village in Mekelle, Tigray, 780 km (485 miles) north of Addis Ababa October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kumerra Gemechu
Pit girls rehearse on the eve of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Pit girls rehearse on the eve of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators hold up their signs during the "Stop Watching Us: A Rally Against Mass Surveillance" march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators hold up their signs during the "Stop Watching Us: A Rally Against Mass Surveillance" march near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A construction worker watches cast members Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and Mark Wahlberg (L to R) running during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
A construction worker watches cast members Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz and Mark Wahlberg (L to R) running during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS
People from a nearby village carry their belongings through floodwaters at Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.