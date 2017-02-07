Educating America

Edition:
CHARTER SCHOOLS: Teresa Villanueva (L) and her 11-year-old daughter Laritza pose with Barrio Logan College Institute counselor Jennifer Pena (R) after receiving help from her on their charter school application in San Diego, California February 7, 2013. Charters are public schools, funded by taxpayers and widely promoted as open to all. Applications for seats at public charter schools can run as long as 25 pages, requesting school transcripts, test scores, teacher recommendations, medical histories, personal essays. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2013
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS: A student take a test in the hallway outside the classroom at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200 students in the 1950s to around 150 in 2013. This decline has implications for schools throughout the nation, say Catholic school supporters. According to the National Catholic Education Association, the 2 million U.S. students they serve save the nation approximately $21 billion a year in public school costs. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2013
PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Massachusetts January 24, 2014. Sixteen-year-old Perez has been blind since birth. She lives in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a working-class city on the outskirts of Boston. Her life is both like and unlike that of many of her contemporaries, blind or sighted. She walks with a friend to their public high school in the morning, takes voice lessons, plays goalball, and spends her time on social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
SECURITY: Police officers conduct a search on people at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people dead in Los Angeles, California June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
COLLEGE SPORTS: Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale University at Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 22, 2014. Known as "The Game," the first Harvard versus Yale football game was played in 1875, making it one of the oldest rivalries in college sports. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
SEXUAL ASSAULT ON CAMPUS: A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, U.S. June 12, 2016. The case made national headlines after the judge handed down what many considered to be a particularly light sentence. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
EMPLOYMENT READINESS: A graduating student of the City College of New York takes a selfie of the message on her cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan, New York, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
STUDENT DIVERSITY: Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2013
STUDENT LOANS: Fruzsina Eordogh works outside a cafe in Chicago, March 19, 2012. Aspiring journalist Fruzsina Eordogh dropped out of Loyola University Chicago last spring, just a few classes shy of graduating. Saddled with $50,000 in student loans, she decided spending more time in class would derail her from pursuing opportunities in the job market. Eordogh, now 26, has worked full-time since June as an online reporter at the Daily Dot, a digital publication covering Internet culture, and is chipping away at her financial obligations even as many of her former classmates have gone on to graduate school. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2012
WORKPLACE TRAINING: Student Cody James (L) of Gem, Indiana, gets instructions from professor Simeon Warren in the stone lab at the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston, South Carolina May 14, 2014. The school is the only college in the U.S. to offer a four-year degree in applied science for architectural stone carving, timber framing and carpentry, masonry, ornamental plaster work and forged architectural iron work, officials said. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, June 22, 2014
RIGHTS FOR DISABLED STUDENTS: Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the long jump during the annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts May 16, 2015. Over 80 student athletes who are blind or visually impaired from five different schools for the blind in the eastern United States participated in the event. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
SAFETY FOR STUDENTS: Safe Passage worker Irene Fonder gets a hug from a Sherwood Elementary School student in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 8, 2015. The fourth-largest U.S. public school system is not cutting corners when it comes to the $17.8 million annual budget for safety patrols that watch over children walking to school through neighborhoods plagued by gang violence. The school district has expanded the two-year-old Safe Passage program to seven additional schools this year, bringing it to a total of 140 of Chicago's 660 public schools. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS: Simone Harvey, a Cal graduate who now attends San Francisco State University, studies in front of the Valley Life Sciences Building at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
RURAL SCHOOLS: First grade student Destiny Smith prepares the hay to feed the cows at the Walton Rural Life Center Elementary School, in Walton, Kansas, January 18, 2013. Students at the school do farm chores at the beginning of each school day. The Walton Rural Life Center - a kindergarten through fourth grade charter school in rural Kansas - uses agriculture to teach students about math, science, economics. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2013
NUTRITION IN SCHOOLS: Uber Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Travis Kalanick (L) and head of global operations Ryan Graves (R) eat with fourth graders Viktor Marchis-Vacker (2nd L) and Snit Tecle (2nd R) during Cooking Matters, a nutrition class taught by 18 Reasons, a local partner of Share our Strength at Glen Park Elementary School in San Francisco, California, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
SCHOOL EQUIPMENT: Grade four students work on laptop computers at Monarch School in San Diego, California October 8, 2013. While most of San Diego County is wired for broadband access, the Public Policy Institute of California reports 23 percent of local residents have not connected to a service. Students are going home with digital assignments, or with school-issued technology, but with no active broadband connection in the home, according to a media release. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2013
HOMESCHOOLING: Christa Keagle shows alphabet flash cards to her sons Joshua, 6, and Samuel Keagle, 8, during a homeschool assignment in St. Charles, Iowa September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2011
LGBT RIGHTS IN THE CLASSROOM: Students Zachary Lanterman (L-R), Josh Farabee, Lilly Fish and Rowan Brothers at the Pride School in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on December 7, 2016. The Pride School is a K-12 school for LGBT+ students and others that benefit from alternative educational resources. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Four-year-old Aiden Tejada (L) and three-year-old Kaitlyn Arabie get picked up by their mothers from Action for Boston Community Development's (ABCD) Head Start program in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts March 5, 2013. According to ABCD, 95 percent of the money for the Head Start program comes from the federal government, funding that faces cuts under sequestration. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2013
TEACHER TRAINING: Kyle Schwartz (C), a 3rd grade teacher, works with students Mckylah Lenkiewicz (L) and Juliana Enquist in her classroom at Doull Elementary School in Denver April 17, 2015. Schwartz, who posted notes from her third grade class online and started a social media whirlwind under the hashtag #IWishMyTeacherKnew said the assignment had been a revelation for her. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
TEACHER LABOR ISSUES: Bob Jackland of Seattle prepares his sign for the picket line as teachers strike outside Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Washington September 9, 2015. Classes were cancelled for 53,000 students as Seattle teachers and support staff marched in picket lines on what was supposed to be the first day of school, waging their first such strike in three decades after contract talks between the school district and the teachers' union failed. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
CURRICULUM AND COMMON CORE STANDARDS: Seventh grade science students react as a fellow pupil re-creates the effects of a volcano, by popping the cap of a plastic bottle after shaking it full of vinegar and baking soda, before a visit to the class by President George W. Bush at the Harlem Village Academy Charter School in New York April, 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2007
WORK-STUDY BALANCE: Jesse Leimgruber, CEO of NeoReach and a student at Stanford University, conducts business in his dorm room in Stanford, California, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
PRISON EDUCATION: A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York April 8, 2016. Inmates at Taconic Correctional Facility, a medium security women's prison in suburban Bedford Hills near New York City, are reading the classic works of Homer, Euripides and Virgil. The Columbia University course, organised by the non-profit Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison, aims to boost employment for convicts after release and reduce rates of reoffending. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS: Nadeem Mazen, Cambridge city councillor, Muslim and founder of JetPAC, speaks to students in the AP Government class at Al-Noor Islamic high school in Mansfield, Massachusetts, February 2, 2017. The JetPAC program plans initiatives over the coming year to create and inspire a new crop of politically-active Muslim-Americans. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
COST OF TUITION: Grace Bush poses at her home in West Park, Florida, May 6, 2014, A week earlier, just days before her high school graduation, 16-year-old Bush collected a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from a south Florida university, fulfilling her proud parents' cost-saving plan on tuition. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
CAMPUS SPEAKER CONTROVERSIES: A general view shows Texas A&M University campus, where white nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute was due to speak at an event not sanctioned by the school, in College Station, Texas, U.S. December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
FEDERAL POLICIES: President George W. Bush talks to fourth graders at Pierre Laclede Elementary school in St Louis, Missouri January 5, 2004. Bush paid a visit to the school to talk about his administration's "No Child Left Behind " education policy. In 2015, President Obama signed into law a rewrite of the policy, known as the Every Student Succeeds Act. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
