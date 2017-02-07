Educating America
CHARTER SCHOOLS: Teresa Villanueva (L) and her 11-year-old daughter Laritza pose with Barrio Logan College Institute counselor Jennifer Pena (R) after receiving help from her on their charter school application in San Diego, California February 7,...more
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS: A student take a test in the hallway outside the classroom at Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois February 14, 2013. In places like Chicago's Leo Catholic boys' high school, student numbers have plummeted from 1,200...more
PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Massachusetts January 24, 2014. Sixteen-year-old Perez has been blind since birth. She lives in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a working-class city...more
SECURITY: Police officers conduct a search on people at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people dead in Los Angeles, California June 1, 2016....more
COLLEGE SPORTS: Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale University at Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 22, 2014. Known as "The Game," the first Harvard versus Yale football...more
SEXUAL ASSAULT ON CAMPUS: A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California, U.S. June 12, 2016....more
EMPLOYMENT READINESS: A graduating student of the City College of New York takes a selfie of the message on her cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan, New York, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
STUDENT DIVERSITY: Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
STUDENT LOANS: Fruzsina Eordogh works outside a cafe in Chicago, March 19, 2012. Aspiring journalist Fruzsina Eordogh dropped out of Loyola University Chicago last spring, just a few classes shy of graduating. Saddled with $50,000 in student loans,...more
WORKPLACE TRAINING: Student Cody James (L) of Gem, Indiana, gets instructions from professor Simeon Warren in the stone lab at the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston, South Carolina May 14, 2014. The school is the only college in the...more
RIGHTS FOR DISABLED STUDENTS: Sarai Ramirez, from the New York Institute for Special Education, competes in the long jump during the annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament at the Perkins School for the Blind in...more
SAFETY FOR STUDENTS: Safe Passage worker Irene Fonder gets a hug from a Sherwood Elementary School student in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, September 8, 2015. The fourth-largest U.S. public school system is not...more
UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS: Simone Harvey, a Cal graduate who now attends San Francisco State University, studies in front of the Valley Life Sciences Building at the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California May 12, 2014....more
RURAL SCHOOLS: First grade student Destiny Smith prepares the hay to feed the cows at the Walton Rural Life Center Elementary School, in Walton, Kansas, January 18, 2013. Students at the school do farm chores at the beginning of each school day. The...more
NUTRITION IN SCHOOLS: Uber Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Travis Kalanick (L) and head of global operations Ryan Graves (R) eat with fourth graders Viktor Marchis-Vacker (2nd L) and Snit Tecle (2nd R) during Cooking Matters, a nutrition class taught...more
SCHOOL EQUIPMENT: Grade four students work on laptop computers at Monarch School in San Diego, California October 8, 2013. While most of San Diego County is wired for broadband access, the Public Policy Institute of California reports 23 percent of...more
HOMESCHOOLING: Christa Keagle shows alphabet flash cards to her sons Joshua, 6, and Samuel Keagle, 8, during a homeschool assignment in St. Charles, Iowa September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
LGBT RIGHTS IN THE CLASSROOM: Students Zachary Lanterman (L-R), Josh Farabee, Lilly Fish and Rowan Brothers at the Pride School in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on December 7, 2016. The Pride School is a K-12 school for LGBT+ students and others that...more
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION: Four-year-old Aiden Tejada (L) and three-year-old Kaitlyn Arabie get picked up by their mothers from Action for Boston Community Development's (ABCD) Head Start program in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston,...more
TEACHER TRAINING: Kyle Schwartz (C), a 3rd grade teacher, works with students Mckylah Lenkiewicz (L) and Juliana Enquist in her classroom at Doull Elementary School in Denver April 17, 2015. Schwartz, who posted notes from her third grade class...more
TEACHER LABOR ISSUES: Bob Jackland of Seattle prepares his sign for the picket line as teachers strike outside Roosevelt High School in Seattle, Washington September 9, 2015. Classes were cancelled for 53,000 students as Seattle teachers and support...more
CURRICULUM AND COMMON CORE STANDARDS: Seventh grade science students react as a fellow pupil re-creates the effects of a volcano, by popping the cap of a plastic bottle after shaking it full of vinegar and baking soda, before a visit to the class by...more
WORK-STUDY BALANCE: Jesse Leimgruber, CEO of NeoReach and a student at Stanford University, conducts business in his dorm room in Stanford, California, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
PRISON EDUCATION: A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York April 8, 2016. Inmates at Taconic Correctional Facility, a medium security women's prison in suburban Bedford Hills near New...more
RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS: Nadeem Mazen, Cambridge city councillor, Muslim and founder of JetPAC, speaks to students in the AP Government class at Al-Noor Islamic high school in Mansfield, Massachusetts, February 2, 2017. The JetPAC program plans initiatives...more
COST OF TUITION: Grace Bush poses at her home in West Park, Florida, May 6, 2014, A week earlier, just days before her high school graduation, 16-year-old Bush collected a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from a south Florida university,...more
CAMPUS SPEAKER CONTROVERSIES: A general view shows Texas A&M University campus, where white nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute was due to speak at an event not sanctioned by the school, in College Station, Texas, U.S....more
FEDERAL POLICIES: President George W. Bush talks to fourth graders at Pierre Laclede Elementary school in St Louis, Missouri January 5, 2004. Bush paid a visit to the school to talk about his administration's "No Child Left Behind " education policy....more
