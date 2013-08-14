Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 14, 2013 | 6:35pm BST

Egypt clears protesters

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with riot police and army at around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with riot police and army at around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with riot police and army at around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
1 / 20
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 20
<p>A media crew is seen next to riot police during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A media crew is seen next to riot police during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo,...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A media crew is seen next to riot police during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 20
<p>An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>Riot police and army personnel take them up positions during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Riot police and army personnel take them up positions during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14,...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police and army personnel take them up positions during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 20
<p>Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police and army soldiers protect themselves with riot shields as members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 20
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police and the army during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police and the army during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013....more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at riot police and the army during clashes around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
7 / 20
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 20
<p>Riot police officers run during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police officers run during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police officers run during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 20
<p>Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>Riot police hold a copy of the Koran as they clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot police hold a copy of the Koran as they clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police hold a copy of the Koran as they clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 20
<p>Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14,...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
13 / 20
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 20
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near smoke from a fire at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near smoke from a fire at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi walk near smoke from a fire at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 20
<p>Riot police fire tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police fire tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police fire tear gas at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi during clashes, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 20
<p>Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police clear the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>Riot police stand guard after clearing the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot police stand guard after clearing the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police stand guard after clearing the area of members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
18 / 20
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza,...more

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square, where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 20
<p>Riot police clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Riot police clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, at Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Palestinian prisoners freed

Palestinian prisoners freed

Next Slideshows

Palestinian prisoners freed

Palestinian prisoners freed

Family members celebrate as Israel frees 26 prisoners.

14 Aug 2013
Clashes over Jewish grave

Clashes over Jewish grave

Haredi protesters clash with police at a construction site they believe contains ancient graves.

14 Aug 2013
Fidel Castro turns 87

Fidel Castro turns 87

Largely out of sight but not out of mind, the former Cuban leader reaches his 87th birthday.

13 Aug 2013
Mali votes

Mali votes

Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.

12 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures