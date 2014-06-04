Edition:
Egypt elects Sisi

Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. Sisi won 96.91 percent in a presidential vote last week, the election commission said, confirming interim results that had given him a landslide victory. But turnout was only about 47 percent of Egypt's 54 million voters, the commission said - less than the 40 million votes, or 80 percent of the electorate, that Sisi had called for. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A girl wearing a shirt with a picture for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi poses in front of army tanks as Egyptians arrive to celebrate Sisi's victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A street vendor sells memorabilia of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man carries his son, wearing a policeman's outfit, as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man holds a poster of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as they gather to celebrate his victory in presidential vote at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man carries pictures of Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and late president Gamal Abdel-Nasser (R) as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptians walk by a poster for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate his victory in the presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

