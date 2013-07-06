Edition:
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall

Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, demonstrate near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, demonstrate near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, demonstrate near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at pro-Mursi supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at pro-Mursi supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at pro-Mursi supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more

A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (back) clash with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (back) clash with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (back) clash with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An anti-Mursi protester receives medical attention during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An anti-Mursi protester receives medical attention during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5,...more

An anti-Mursi protester receives medical attention during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi supporters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi supporters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi supporters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold an expended tear gas canister as they gather outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold an expended tear gas canister as they gather outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold an expended tear gas canister as they gather outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held, in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held, in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held, in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up their bloodied hands during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up their bloodied hands during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up their bloodied hands during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Security forces watch over protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Security forces watch over protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Security forces watch over protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

A protester, who is against former President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a copy of the Koran and a cross during a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A protester, who is against former President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a copy of the Koran and a cross during a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A protester, who is against former President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a copy of the Koran and a cross during a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A supporter of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts during a protest near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A supporter of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts during a protest near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A supporter of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts during a protest near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters supporting ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speak to a member of a security force standing guard near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Protesters supporting ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speak to a member of a security force standing guard near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Protesters supporting ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speak to a member of a security force standing guard near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and clash with riot police during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's prosecutor ordered the arrest of the Muslim Brotherhood's leader on Thursday, widening a crackdown against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the country's first democratically elected president Mursi. But Adli Mansour used his inauguration to hold out an olive branch to the Brotherhood. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and clash with riot police during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim...more

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and clash with riot police during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's prosecutor ordered the arrest of the Muslim Brotherhood's leader on Thursday, widening a crackdown against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the country's first democratically elected president Mursi. But Adli Mansour used his inauguration to hold out an olive branch to the Brotherhood. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of Egypt's Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. The sign reads, "Void, Not to demolish the legitimacy". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of Egypt's Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013....more

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of Egypt's Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013. The sign reads, "Void, Not to demolish the legitimacy". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's new head of state Adli Mansour said the Muslim Brotherhood were part of the people and were welcome to help "build the nation" a day after the military overthrew president Mursi, the website of the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's new head of state Adli Mansour said the Muslim Brotherhood were part of the people and were welcome to help "build...more

Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's new head of state Adli Mansour said the Muslim Brotherhood were part of the people and were welcome to help "build the nation" a day after the military overthrew president Mursi, the website of the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gesture in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gesture in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gesture in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Anti-Mursi protesters celebrate in Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Mursi protesters celebrate in Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Mursi protesters celebrate in Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Mursi protester dances as people celebrate near Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Mursi protester dances as people celebrate near Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An anti-Mursi protester dances as people celebrate near Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi, holding his picture, react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi, holding his picture, react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi, holding his picture, react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

