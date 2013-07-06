Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall
Protesters, who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, demonstrate near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters who are against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones at pro-Mursi supporters near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (back) clash with anti-Mursi protesters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
An anti-Mursi protester receives medical attention during clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5,...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi supporters near Maspero, Egypt's state TV and radio station, near Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
A protester who is against former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrates near pro-Mursi supporters, near Tahrir Square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold an expended tear gas canister as they gather outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Army soldiers take their positions on a bridge which leads to Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Protesters supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held, in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold up their bloodied hands during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Security forces watch over protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A protester, who is against former President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a copy of the Koran and a cross during a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A supporter of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts during a protest near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters supporting ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi speak to a member of a security force standing guard near Cairo University in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and clash with riot police during the swearing in ceremony of the head of Egypt's Constitutional Court Adli Mansour as the nation's interim...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans in front of Egypt's Constitutional Court during the swearing in ceremony Adli Mansour as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013....more
Supporters of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 4, 2013. Egypt's new head of state Adli Mansour said the Muslim Brotherhood were part of the people and were welcome to help "build...more
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, gesture in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Mursi protesters celebrate in Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Mursi protester dances as people celebrate near Tahrir square after the announcement of the removal from office of Egypt's deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi, holding his picture, react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
