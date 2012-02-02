Edition:
Thu Feb 2, 2012

Egypt soccer tragedy

<p>Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Thursday, February 02, 2012

<p>A shoe is seen inside the goal net one day after soccer supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

<p>A soccer fan that was wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium is helped by army officers upon arrival at a military airport in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>People wait for those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium to arrive at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Soccer fans flee from inside the Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Al Ahli Soccer players try to leave the stadium as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Police react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A soccer fan flees from the Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Medical personnel carry a wounded soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Police officers react as chaos erupts at a soccer stadium in Port Said city, Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Soccer fans flee from Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A shoe is seen inside the Port Said stadium one day after soccer supporters clashed, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

<p>Mourners react during a funeral for victims of Wednesday's soccer violence in Port Said, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

<p>People gather around a train as they wait for the arrival of those wounded during clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Egyptian police arrest a soccer fan at Port Said Stadium February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest condemning the deaths that happened on Wednesday at Port Said stadium, in front of the parliament in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

